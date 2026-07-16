Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces First Half 2026 Performance

 | Source: Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc.

BALTIMORE, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today announced the Fund’s investment returns for the first half of 2026. The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for the first half of 2026 was 10.8%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. This compared to 10.2% and 9.5% total return for the S&P 500 Index and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category, respectively. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the period was 13.9%.

The Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about July 22, 2026.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (6/30/2026)
     
 1 Year3 Year5 Year10 Year
Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)22.2%21.5%14.1%16.5%
Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)27.4%27.4%16.9%18.2%
Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category20.2%19.4%12.0%14.4%
S&P 50022.3%20.6%13.4%15.5%
     


NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
 
The Fund’s net asset value at June 30, 2026, compared with the year earlier, was:
  
  6/30/2026 6/30/2025
 Net assets$3,290,082,088 $2,804,959,277
 Shares outstanding124,927,128 120,125,125
 Net asset value per share$26.34 $23.35


 
TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (6/30/2026)
  
 % of Net Assets
NVIDIA Corporation7.6%
Apple Inc. 6.7%
Alphabet Inc. Class A5.8%
Microsoft Corporation4.6%
Amazon.com3.8%
Broadcom Inc.2.9%
Lam Research Corporation2.6%
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.2.3%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.2.0%
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*2.0%
     Total40.3%
* Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund

 

 
SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (6/30/2026)
  
 % of Net Assets
Information Technology37.7%
Financials11.9%
Communication Services9.6%
Consumer Discretionary9.2%
Health Care9.1%
Industrials8.7%
Consumer Staples4.4%
Energy3.4%
Utilities2.1%
Real Estate1.8%
Materials1.6%
  


About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

 

            











        

            

            
Contact Data


                
                
        



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        











    








        
        
    




        

        
        
 