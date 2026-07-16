Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces First Half 2026 Performance

BALTIMORE, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced the Fund’s investment returns for the first half of 2026. The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for the first half of 2026 was 18.4%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 19.7% and 12.0%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20%), returned 18.1%. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the same period was 18.2%.
The Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about July 22, 2026.
|ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (6/30/2026)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)
|26.5%
|13.0%
|17.0%
|9.4%
|Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)
|25.9%
|15.7%
|17.7%
|9.6%
|S&P 500 Energy Sector
|29.0%
|12.8%
|19.0%
|8.7%
|S&P 500 Materials Sector
|16.7%
|8.9%
|6.3%
|10.4%
|NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund’s net asset value at June 30, 2026, compared with the year earlier, was:
|
|
|6/30/2026
|6/30/2025
|Net assets
|$769,147,614
|$634,743,865
|Shares outstanding
|28,034,839
|26,888,697
|Net asset value per share
|$27.44
|$23.61
|TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (6/30/2026)
|
|
|
|% of Net Assets
|Exxon Mobil Corporation
|23.9%
|Chevron Corporation
|12.6%
|ConocoPhillips
|6.0%
|Williams Companies, Inc.
|4.1%
|Valero Energy Corporation
|3.8%
|Linde plc
|3.6%
|SLB Ltd.
|3.3%
|Targa Resources Corp.
|3.2%
|Phillips 66
|3.1%
|Marathon Petroleum Corporation
|2.7%
|Total
|66.3%
|INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (6/30/2026)
|
|
|% of Net Assets
|Energy
|
|Integrated Oil & Gas
|38.5%
|Exploration & Production
|14.8%
|Storage & Transportation
|10.7%
|Refining & Marketing
|9.6%
|Equipment & Services
|6.9%
|
|
|Materials
|
|Chemicals
|10.2%
|Metals & Mining
|5.2%
|Construction Materials
|2.2%
|Containers & Packaging
|1.1%
|
|
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.