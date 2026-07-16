AirBoss to Release 2nd Quarter 2026 Earnings on August 5, 2026

NEWMARKET, Ontario, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX:ABSSF) (the “Company” or “AirBoss”) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2026 results after markets close on August 5th, 2026. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, August 6th, 2026, at 9:00 am ET.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, August 6, 2026 TIME: 9:00 am ET DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-800-715-9871 or 1-647-932-3411 – ask to join the AirBoss call or provide ID no. 5769750 WEBCAST LINK: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14764

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.

Investors are encouraged to register online at https://airboss.com/investor-center/ to receive notifications of future AirBoss conference calls and other investor updates.

About AirBoss

AirBoss of America is a diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through two divisions. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Manufactured Products is a supplier of anti-vibration and rubber-molded solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors, and also a global supplier of personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities, through its AirBoss Defense operations. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ABSSF. Visit www.airboss.com for more information.