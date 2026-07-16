Refresco Appoints Minsok Pak as President, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer

Newly created role will help shape and deliver Refresco’s next chapter of value creation



Rotterdam, The Netherlands, July 16, 2026 – Refresco (the “Company”), the world’s leading independent beverage solutions provider, today announced that Minsok Pak has been appointed as President, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer, effective July 15, 2026. The newly created role sits on the Executive Committee and reports directly to Chief Executive Officer Steve Presley.

Minsok will lead Refresco's global enterprise strategy and M&A agenda and will oversee the Company's transformation program across operational performance and commercial effectiveness, as Refresco works to deepen its position as the only independent supply chain partner with the scale, category breadth, and geographic reach to serve the full beverage industry. He brings 35 years of experience in consumer-facing industries and an extensive track record of international leadership. Most recently, he served as CEO of CJ CheilJedang Foods, the largest food company in Korea, leading a $9.0+ billion enterprise operating in over 75 markets. He also served on the board of Primo Brands (NYSE: PRMB) prior to joining Refresco.

Steve Presley, CEO of Refresco, said:

"Refresco has built a strong global platform that serves the beverage industry across brands, retailers and categories. Minsok has spent his career leading large-scale strategy and transformation at companies operating at this scale. He brings a strong track record of creating long-term value, along with deep experience in M&A and operations, and I’m confident he is well suited to lead the business at this important stage in Refresco’s growth."

Minsok Pak, incoming President, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer of Refresco, said:

"The beverage industry is changing faster than at any point in a generation. Brands are outsourcing production, private label is taking structural share, and entirely new categories are scaling faster than most manufacturers can follow. Refresco’s platform is uniquely positioned to win, with the scale, flexibility, and customer relationships to capture demand others cannot serve. I am excited to help shape what comes next and look forward to what we will build together."



The appointment follows Refresco's recent acquisition of SunOpta, a North American supply chain solutions provider, which added plant-based and protein manufacturing and foodservice channel access and strengthened the company’s North America footprint, an example of the growth agenda Minsok will now lead.



About Minsok Pak

Minsok Pak is a senior executive with 35 years of experience across consumer and retail businesses. He most recently served as Global Chief Executive Officer of CJ Foods (2023–2025), leading a business operating in more than 75 markets. Prior roles included Chief Operating Officer, Chief Growth Officer and Chief Marketing Officer of CJ Foods (2022), Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer at Mondelēz International (2020–2022), and Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at Target Corporation (2017–2020).

Earlier in his career, Minsok served as Senior Vice President at The LEGO Group, overseeing branded retail and channel development across more than 200 stores worldwide.

Minsok spent over two decades as a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, advising consumer and retail businesses across the U.S., Asia, and Europe.

He holds an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business and a BA in Economics, with honors, from Oberlin College, where he served as a member of the Board of Trustees.

About Refresco

Refresco is the leading independent beverage solutions provider for preeminent global and local beverage brands, with production in North America, Europe, and Australia. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from carbonated soft drinks, juices, RTD teas and mineral waters to energy drinks, sports drinks and plant-based beverages in carton, (Aseptic) PET, cans and glass. Refresco continuously searches for new and alternative ways to improve the quality of its products and packaging combinations in line with consumer and customer demand and environmental responsibilities. Refresco is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and has approximately 16,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.refresco.com



Media Contacts

Refresco Corporate Communications

Hendrik de Wit

+31 6 1586 1311

hendrik.dewit@refresco.com

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