Canon U.S.A., Inc. and New York Marine Rescue Center Release Rehabilitated Sea Turtle Back into the Ocean

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced its continued support of the New York Marine Rescue Center (NYMRC) and its ongoing efforts to release rehabilitated sea turtles back into their natural habitat. This support was recently highlighted by the release of Amber, a loggerhead turtle named by employees at Canon's Melville location, off the southern coast of Long Island, New York. Equipped with an eco-friendly satellite tracker, Amber will provide critical migration data and health insights essential for the long-term conservation and protection of these endangered marine species.

The annual turtle release is the culmination of a lengthy rehabilitation journey at the NYMRC in Riverhead, NY. Amber was found stranded due to cold stunning, a hypothermic reaction that occurs when sea turtles are exposed to sudden drops in water temperature, leaving them vulnerable to ocean currents and predators. This turtle release marks a special milestone, as the NYMRC celebrates its 30th anniversary of marine conservation.

"Our ongoing sponsorship of the New York Marine Rescue Center is an essential part of Canon’s commitment to environmental and wildlife conservation," said Sammy Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "This initiative is a true example of Kyosei, Canon’s corporate philosophy of harmonious living and working together into the future, and reflects our dedication to making a positive impact on the environment. We are grateful to the NYMRC, whose expert care makes this vital conservation work possible, and congratulate the entire team on their milestone 30th anniversary this year."

Canon representatives, NYMRC scientists and volunteers, along with local families, were in attendance to gain insights into cold-stunned turtle rehabilitation and celebrate the reintroduction of Amber back into the Atlantic Ocean. To commemorate the event, families received custom coloring books showcasing the high-quality production capabilities of the Canon imagePRESS V1000 digital press.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the Canon team for their continuous support and contributions to our mission of preserving and protecting our local marine ecosystems,” said Maxine Montello, Executive Director of the NYMRC Rescue Program. "It’s a privilege to share in the overall excitement during the release of their adopted turtle, and the custom coloring books will serve as a lasting reminder of wildlife conservation and the positive impact we can make when our shared values align."

The NYMRC is a rescue and rehabilitation organization that promotes the rescue, rehabilitation, education, and research of the marine environment. They are the primary responders for sick or injured seals, sea turtles, dolphins, porpoises, and small-toothed whales, and they maintain the only marine mammal and sea turtle rehabilitation center in New York State.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.† Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

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