Stanley Martin Homes to Acquire Holiday Builders

RESTON, Virginia, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Martin Homes, LLC ("Stanley Martin Homes") announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Holiday Builders, Inc. The transaction expands Stanley Martin Homes' Florida footprint beyond its existing Orlando and Tampa markets and further advances the company's mission to make homeownership attainable for more buyers throughout the Southeast.

Over the past 40 years, Holiday Builders has established a strong presence across Florida, serving homebuyers in Greater Orlando, Greater Tampa Bay, Fort Myers-Naples, the St. Augustine-to-Palm Coast corridor, the Northwest Panhandle, the Titusville-to-Port St. Lucie coastal corridor, and the growing Ocala-Citrus County region. In 2025, the company closed approximately 1,050 homes statewide. Holiday Builders' single-family home operations align closely with Stanley Martin Homes' mission to design and build homes people love at a price they can afford.

"The acquisition of Holiday Builders marks an important step in strengthening the presence of Stanley Martin Homes across Florida," said Steve Alloy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stanley Martin Homes." Their established footprint in key markets aligns with our commitment to expanding housing availability and affordability for today's homebuyers."

"We are proud of the foundation Holiday Builders has built across Florida and excited to join the Stanley Martin Homes organization," said Bruce Assam, President and Chief Executive Officer of Holiday Builders." Together, we will create even more opportunities for buyers to find a home that fits their needs."

Upon the completion of the transaction, which is expected to close in late July 2026, Holiday Builders will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Stanley Martin Homes.

Market Impact

The acquisition will increase Stanley Martin Homes’ controlled lot count by approximately 10,600 in Florida and add more than 40 existing communities to its portfolio. It also enhances the company’s ability to meet growing demand in Florida by now spanning across seven regional zones that cover nearly every major market from the Northwest Panhandle down to the Southwest Gulf Coast.

Advisors and Legal Representation

Zelman Partners, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Holiday Builders in connection with the transaction. Holland & Knight provided legal representation to Holiday Builders. Maynard Nexsen, PC and Larry Eisenberg, PC provided legal representation for Stanley Martin Homes.

About Stanley Martin Homes

Stanley Martin Homes has been building new homes since 1966. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Stanley Martin Homes is one of the nation’s fastest-growing homebuilders, having built more than 40,000 homes and operating in 19 metropolitan areas and seven states: Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Named National Builder of the Year in 2021 by Builder Magazine, Stanley Martin Homes is driven to deliver on its mission to “design and build homes people love at a price they can afford.” Equal Housing Opportunity.

Stanley Martin Homes is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Osaka and Tokyo, Japan and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit https://www.stanleymartin.com.

# # #