Hammond Power Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Notification

GUELPH, Ontario, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS” or the “Company”) (TSX: HPS.A) today announced that it will release its financial results for the Second Quarter ended June 27, 2026, on Thursday, July 30, 2026, after markets close. Following the release of its financial results, HPS will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



This call can be accessed by registration through participant links:

Date/Time: July 31, 2026/ 9 a.m. ET



Live Call Participant Registration Link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI36cb466bfca54d899e8213af20211365

Audio-Only Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8pcnypga

A webcast replay will be available for 12 months.

ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS” or the “Company”) enables electrification through its broad range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. HPS’ standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through an extensive range of end-user applications. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States (U.S.), Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A

Hammond Power Solutions – Energizing Our World

For further information, please contact:

David Feick

Investor Relations (519) 822-2441

ir@hammondpowersolutions.com