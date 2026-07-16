Jia Signs Netbank as First Institutional Partner, Opening Its SME Lending Infrastructure to Banks and Lenders

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Proven on US$20M in Philippine SME loans with a sub-3% NPL rate, Jia's AI underwriting infrastructure Ossicone is now available for banks, cooperatives and lending companies to deploy under their own brand.

Jia, a financial platform serving businesses across emerging markets, today announced a landmark partnership with Netbank, a bank regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, marking the first time Jia has opened its lending infrastructure to an outside institution. As part of the partnership, Netbank has extended Jia a $2 million credit facility, Jia's first institutional credit facility in the Philippines, to fund working capital loans for up to 500 SMEs over the next 12 months, and is powering Jia Accounts, a new business banking product for Philippine SMEs that lets borrowers receive funds and manage repayments in a single regulated flow.

The partnership is the latest milestone in Jia's expansion from lender to platform. Since 2022, Jia has originated more than US$20 million in SME loans in the Philippines with a non-performing loan rate below 3% and zero write-offs, against an industry average of 10% to 15%. That track record was built lending to the businesses most institutions overlook such as retailers, distributors, and inventory-heavy companies with proven order flow and a history of repayment, underserved not by their own performance but by the limitations of conventional credit assessment.

At the center of Jia's infrastructure is Ossicone, its proprietary AI underwriting engine. Ossicone reads the documents that define how emerging market businesses actually operate – purchase orders, supplier invoices, delivery receipts – and returns a credit decision in under 30 minutes at 97% accuracy. No public training set exists for how Philippine SMEs trade, pay, and borrow. Jia has spent three years building one, sharpened by every loan on its book. With Jia Accounts now live, real-time cashflow data feeds directly into Ossicone's models, compounding its accuracy over time.

SMEs across emerging markets face an estimated US$8 trillion credit gap that legacy banks are structurally unable to close. Jia is now making the infrastructure it built and proved on its own balance sheet available to the banks, cooperatives, and lending companies that want to close it. Through Ossicone via API and a white-label product, any financial institution can deploy Jia's accounts, underwriting, and capital connectivity under its own brand, without rebuilding core infrastructure. Netbank is the first institution to build on that infrastructure — pairing the banking rails behind Jia Accounts with Ossicone-powered underwriting — validating a model Jia is now extending to banks, cooperatives, and lending companies across the region.

"Every emerging market has thousands of businesses growing fast, paying on time, and waiting for a bank that can see them clearly," said Zach Marks, CEO of Jia. "We spent three years building the infrastructure to do that and proving it on our own balance sheet. Now we're opening it to other institutions, because the opportunity is too large for any one lender to capture alone.""There is no public dataset for Philippine SME financial documents. That's the moat," said Krizanne Ty, President and Country Head at Jia Philippines. "Every loan has sharpened Ossicone's accuracy, and now that businesses bank with Jia, their live cashflow feeds directly into the models — making them better for every SME on our book and every institution building on our platform."

Financial institutions interested in deploying Jia's infrastructure can reach the team at partners@jia.xyz .

About Jia

Jia is the financial operating system for emerging market businesses, combining business banking, AI-powered underwriting, and capital connectivity in a single platform. Validated on its own live loan book in the Philippines since 2022, Jia now makes the same infrastructure available for banks, cooperatives, and lending companies to deploy under their own brand. Jia is led by a team that has scaled fintech businesses and managed more than US$10 billion in assets across emerging markets, and is backed by leading global fintech investors. Users can learn more at jia.xyz .

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press@jia.xyz