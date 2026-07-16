SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 14, 2026

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REGN) between August 1, 2025, and May 15, 2026, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Allen Cheatham v. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., et al. (Case No. 7:26-cv-06026) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/cases/regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-class-action-lawsuit-regn-3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Regeneron’s Phase III Fianlimab-Libtayo Study; notably, that its preliminary statistical assumptions were fundamentally flawed, that the active treatment arm was failing to achieve meaningful clinical differentiation over standard therapies, and that the trial would ultimately fail to reach statistical significance on its primary endpoint even without overperformance of the control arm.

On April 29, 2026, during Regeneron’s first quarter earnings call, defendants disclosed the Phase III Fianlimab-Libtayo Study had been altered, expanding the number of patients in the study eligible for “analysis of progression-free survival.” Following this news, the price of Regeneron’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $731.77 per share on April 28, 2026, Regeneron’s stock price fell to $686.36 per share on April 29, 2026, a decline of about 6.2% in the span of just a single day.

On May 15, 2026, Regeneron issued a press release announcing that the “Phase 3 Trial of Fianlimab . . . did not reach statistical significance for the primary endpoint of improvement in progression-free survival (PFS).” Following this news, the price of Regeneron’s common stock declined even further. From a closing market price of $698.25 per share on May 15, 2026, Regeneron’s stock price fell to $629.68 per share on May 18, 2026, a decline of about 9.8% in the span of one day.

“Our firm is committed to ensuring that investors receive full compensation for losses caused by corporate misrepresentations,” said Joseph E. Levi, a partner at Levi & Korsinsky. “We encourage REGN shareholders to step forward before the September 14, 2026 deadline so we can pursue justice on their behalf.”

If you suffered a loss in REGN common stock, you have until September 14, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com