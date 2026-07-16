Cavvy Energy To Hold Conference Call And Webcast To Discuss Second Quarter 2026 Results

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CALGARY, Alberta, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavvy Energy Ltd. (“Cavvy” or the “Company”) (TSX:CVVY) will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2026 on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, after market close.

President & Chief Executive Officer Darcy Reding and Chief Financial Officer Adam Gray will discuss the financial results and recent company developments on an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. MDT / 10:30 a.m. EDT.

To register to participate via webcast please follow this link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6c7n6m6b

Alternatively, to register to participate by telephone please follow this link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe3b498e5a8a347daa1d8ee1c52bdee2b

A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the conclusion of the event and may be accessed using the webcast link above.

ABOUT CAVVY ENERGY

Cavvy Energy is an integrated Canadian upstream and midstream energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Cavvy’s objective is to create long term shareholder value through development, production, processing, and marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and sulphur while providing superior service to the Company’s third-party customers through our strategic, company-owned gathering and processing infrastructure located in western Canada.

For further information, visit www.cavvyenergy.com , or please contact:

Darcy Reding, President & Chief Executive Officer

Adam Gray, Chief Financial Officer Telephone: (403) 261-5900 Telephone: (403) 261-5900 Investor Relations investors@cavvyenergy.com





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