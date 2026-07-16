A Big Bet on Fusion Just Became the First to be Publicly Listed, and it’s making a lot of noise

Issued on behalf of General Fusion Group Ltd.

General Fusion Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: GFUZ) has become the first publicly listed fusion energy company to trade on a major exchange, debuting on the Nasdaq with a sharp move higher and carrying a distinctive, mechanically driven approach to fusion that has drawn international financial press attention.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Canada News Group News Commentary) — For decades, fusion energy has been the great almost of clean power: always promising, always a few decades away. This week it took a step that no fusion company has taken before. General Fusion Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: GFUZ), the Vancouver-based company historically backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and, more recently, by Shopify chief executive Tobias Lütke, along with sovereign wealth funds, VCs, and more, began trading on the Nasdaq, becoming what it describes as the first publicly listed fusion energy company. The debut drew immediate attention from international financial media, and the stock did not arrive quietly, rallying sharply as trading opened.

Key Takeaways

A first-of-its-kind listing. General Fusion completed its business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker GFUZ, becoming, by the company’s account, the first publicly listed fusion energy company.

General Fusion completed its business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker GFUZ, becoming, by the company’s account, the first publicly listed fusion energy company. A strong debut. The stock rallied on its first day, with reports of intraday gains approaching 30% and a first-session close up roughly 21%, an energetic reception for a pre-revenue deep-technology company.

The stock rallied on its first day, with reports of intraday gains approaching 30% and a first-session close up roughly 21%, an energetic reception for a pre-revenue deep-technology company. A “steampunk” approach the press is watching. General Fusion’s Magnetized Target Fusion (“MTF”) aims to use mechanical compression, driving pistons to squeeze a liquid metal wall around plasma, rather than the superconducting magnets or high-powered lasers rivals rely on, an approach international financial media has spotlighted.

General Fusion’s Magnetized Target Fusion (“MTF”) aims to use mechanical compression, driving pistons to squeeze a liquid metal wall around plasma, rather than the superconducting magnets or high-powered lasers rivals rely on, an approach international financial media has spotlighted. Cash to reach the next milestones. The company entered public markets with approximately US$150 million in cash to fund its Lawson program through key technical milestones targeted through 2028.

The company entered public markets with approximately US$150 million in cash to fund its Lawson program through key technical milestones targeted through 2028. Landing amid an energy-hungry market. The listing arrives as artificial intelligence drives record electricity demand, and investors pour capital into the companies that power, cool, and generate for that buildout.





The First Fusion Stock

The milestone is genuinely a first. Fusion, the reaction that powers the sun, has attracted billions in private capital and a wave of well-funded startups, but none had listed on a major exchange until now. General Fusion changed that by completing its merger with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III and beginning to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker GFUZ, a moment that will serve as a test case for whether public markets will fund capital-intensive, long-horizon science.

Investors responded with enthusiasm. Multiple outlets reported the stock rallying hard out of the gate, touching intraday gains in the vicinity of 30% and closing its first session up around 21%. That is a notably energetic reception for a company that, by its own account, does not expect to generate revenue for years and has been candid that meaningful technical hurdles remain. The debut also came shortly after the company was ranked first on TIME’s list of the World’s Top GreenTech Companies of 2026.

Why the Financial Press Calls It “Steampunk”

What sets General Fusion apart, and what financial media has focused on, is how it pursues fusion. Most of the field chases one of two paths: enormous superconducting magnets, as in the international ITER project, or arrays of high-powered lasers, as at the U.S. National Ignition Facility. General Fusion took a different road. Its MTF approach is designed to inject a magnetized plasma into a chamber lined with liquid metal, then use synchronized mechanical drivers, essentially rings of pistons, to compress that liner inward around the plasma until the conditions for fusion are reached.

That reliance on mechanical compression, rather than exotic magnets, lasers, and materials, is what has earned the approach its “steampunk” nickname in the financial press. The company argues it is a feature, not a quirk: by avoiding rare specialty materials and the most expensive components, it aims for a more practical and cost-effective path to a commercial power plant. Skeptics counter that the approach is unproven at scale, and the scrutiny is fair. But the company has a fusion demonstration machine at commercially relevant scale and recently published promising results achieved with the machine. Further, the team’s design philosophy—engineering pragmatism over scientific maximalism—is central to the investment story and to why the debut drew the attention it did.

What the Money Buys

General Fusion entered the public markets with roughly US$150 million in cash, inclusive of net transaction proceeds from its private placement and trust capital. Management has said that capital is expected to carry its Lawson program through several key technical milestones the company aims to complete by the end of 2028. Those milestones are concrete and measurable: heating plasma to 1 keV, then to 10 keV (roughly 100 million degrees Celsius), and ultimately reaching the Lawson criterion, the combination of conditions required to produce net energy in the plasma. The company has reported heating plasma to approximately 8.4 million degrees Celsius with its Lawson Machine 26 demonstration machine, real progress that still sits well short of the end goal.

The honesty about the road ahead matters. General Fusion has been explicit that it does not expect to turn on a first-of-a-kind plant until approximately 2035, and that it must clear significant scientific and financing hurdles to get there. This is a long-horizon, high-risk venture. For investors, the appeal is not near-term earnings, but the possibility of owning the first public listing in a technology that, if it works, addresses one of the largest markets imaginable.

The Bigger Picture: Everyone Is Suddenly Short on Power

General Fusion is early, and a small company. The companies below are far larger, profitable or near it, and are referenced here only as market and thematic context, not as peers, competitors, or financial comparables to GFUZ. What connects them to the fusion story is the force now reshaping the entire energy market: artificial intelligence has created an enormous, urgent demand for electricity, and the companies that supply it have been among 2026’s strongest performers. Fusion is, in the long run, a bet on the ultimate answer to that same demand. Each of the names below has been trending higher on that theme.

NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) sits at the root of the demand. Its artificial-intelligence accelerators fill the data centers whose appetite for power has strained electricity grids and turned energy into the binding constraint on the AI buildout. NVIDIA is not an energy company, but it is the reason the energy question has become so urgent and it has been one of the market’s central names. The connection to General Fusion is thematic and long-dated: the more compute the world deploys, the more valuable an abundant, clean, always-on power source eventually becomes, which is precisely what fusion promises.

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) represents the here-and-now of meeting that demand. The power-equipment and grid company has risen sharply in 2026, with management noting its gas-turbine supply is effectively sold out through 2030 on the strength of data-center-driven orders. GE Vernova shows how strong today’s appetite for firm, dispatchable generation has become, the same appetite fusion is designed to satisfy decades from now, once the technology is proven and scaled.

Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) supplies the power and cooling infrastructure that keeps data centers running, and it has been a standout performer this year on a backlog measured in the tens of billions of dollars. Vertiv illustrates the picks-and-shovels economics of the AI-power boom: whoever supplies the critical infrastructure of a megatrend tends to benefit early. General Fusion is aiming to supply the generation layer of that same story, at the far end of the timeline.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is the closest thematic cousin to a fusion pure-play because both are built around delivering clean power outside the traditional grid model. Bloom’s on-site solid-oxide fuel cells generate electricity at the point of use, and the stock has been one of 2026’s standout gainers on surging demand for data-center power. Bloom validates the core thesis fusion is built on, that customers increasingly want abundant, clean, independent power, while pursuing it with a technology available today rather than one still years from commercial scale.

A Milestone, Not a Finish Line

It is worth being clear-eyed. A strong first day of trading is not a scientific breakthrough, and General Fusion still has to do the hardest part: prove that its mechanicallydriven approach can reach net energy and then scale into an economical power plant. The company itself frames the listing as a way to fund that work, not as evidence the work is finished.

Still, the significance of the moment is real. Now, public market investors can own the first publicly listed fusion company and track its milestones in real time, and they can do so in a company with two decades of engineering behind it, high-profile backing, and a differentiated, pragmatic technical approach. Whether General Fusion ultimately delivers on fusion’s promise will take years to know. But its arrival on the Nasdaq, and the enthusiasm that met it, signal that investor appetite for the long-horizon energy transition is very much alive.

CONTINUED… Follow General Fusion’s progress toward its 2028 technical milestones and get the full story and updates here.

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Cautionary Note Regarding the Business Combination. This article references a business combination among General Fusion Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: GFUZ), Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III, and General Fusion Inc. Investors should review General Fusion’s and Spring Valley’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Current Report on Form 8-K and related materials available at www.sec.gov, for complete information regarding the transaction, associated risks, and the resulting company’s securities.

Forward-Looking Statements. This publication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding expected technical milestones, commercialization timelines, business plans, and future performance. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the development and commercialization of fusion technology, the ability to achieve technical milestones, regulatory approvals, market acceptance, competition, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this publication. Neither the company nor any other party undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decisions. This disclaimer, together with your access to and use of this content, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Ireland. Third-party comparable companies referenced (NVDA, GEV, VRT, BE) are provided solely as market and thematic context and are not peers, competitors, or comparables of General Fusion Group Ltd.; all third-party performance figures are approximate and subject to change.