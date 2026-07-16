SL Green Continues SUMMIT Global Expansion in Tokyo

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that SUMMIT Entertainment Ventures (SEV), the joint venture between SL Green and acclaimed artist Kenzo Digital, has reached an agreement to bring its world-renowned SUMMIT immersive observatory experience to the world’s third largest city, Tokyo. This destination will mark the second location announced as part of SEV's growing global portfolio, following on the heels of the success of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt in Manhattan and the opening of SUMMIT Paris anticipated in June 2027.

“Bringing the world-famous SUMMIT experience from New York City to Tokyo marks a monumental milestone for SL Green and our partnership with Kenzo Digital in one of the greatest cities in the world,” says Robert Schiffer, Executive Vice President, Development, SL Green. “The SUMMIT experience opening in Paris, and soon coming to Tokyo, will further our mission to bring transformative experiences to the most influential cultural markets around the globe.”

Helmed by Kenzo Digital Immersive (KDI), the artist behind the original SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, SEV will bring an evolution of SUMMIT’s signature design in New York City, that has become recognizable around the world, to the capital city of Tokyo.

“I am honored by the opportunity to create meaningful new art in Tokyo,” says artist Kenzo Digital. “My goal is to design an experience that is creatively innovative while honoring the principles that are fundamental to Japanese culture. I am deeply inspired by Japan’s remarkable traditions and practices that celebrate the natural world, ideas I will explore for a powerful and unique immersive experience.”

SEV began its global expansion with the forthcoming opening of SUMMIT Paris anticipated in June 2027, with more new locations around the globe to be announced. Crowning the top floors of Paris’ Triangle Building, SUMMIT Paris will complete the iconic skyline as part of the “last skyscraper” to be built in Paris.

Since opening in 2021, the original SUMMIT One Vanderbilt in New York City has welcomed nearly 10 million visitors and earned global recognition as the World Travel Awards’ Leading Tourist Attraction in North America (2024 and 2025), Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, USA Today’s 10Best Immersive Art Experiences, Architizer’s A+ Awards, Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards, ELLE Magazine’s ‘Most Instagrammable Place in the World,’ and Tiqet’s Most Innovative Venue in the U.S.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2026, SL Green held interests in 55 buildings totaling 30.8 million square feet which included ownership interests in 29.4 million square feet and 1.4 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments, excluding fund investments, and managed 3 buildings totaling 0.8 million square feet owned by third parties.

About SUMMIT Entertainment Ventures (SEV)

SUMMIT Entertainment Ventures (SEV) is a global immersive experience business, offering end-to-end expertise across consultancy, experiential design, and operations — partnering with leading destinations to build, launch, and manage world-class experiential venues.

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