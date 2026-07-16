SuperClean Restoration Reaches 100 Five-Star Google Reviews, Reinforcing Its Status as the Best Water Damage Restoration Company in West Palm Beach, Florida

Wellington, FLORIDA, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperClean Restoration Of The Palm Beaches LLC has crossed 100 reviews on its Google Business Profile with a perfect 5.0 out of 5.0 average. The Wellington-based company says the milestone reinforces its standing as a leading choice for water damage restoration in West Palm Beach, Florida. Every review posted to the listing so far sits at five stars, with none lower.

SuperClean Restoration - Water Damage Restoration Work Site

Homeowners across West Palm Beach and greater Palm Beach County describe the same pattern in review after review: a crew that shows up fast, keeps the customer informed at every stage, and does not leave until the job is actually finished. That kind of follow-through counts for a lot in a region where humidity sits between 70 and 80 percent for most of the year. In that climate, a burst pipe or a flooded floor does not just sit there. It turns into an active mold problem within 24 to 48 hours if nobody responds.

Water Damage Restoration Built for South Florida's Climate

SuperClean Restoration's process starts the moment a crew arrives on site. Technicians extract standing water first, then bring in truck-mounted equipment and thermal imaging cameras to find moisture that has already worked its way into walls, subfloors, and framing where it cannot be seen. Air movers and commercial dehumidifiers follow, calibrated for Florida's humidity rather than a generic drying setup. Every job closes with a certified dryness reading, not a visual check.

That distinction matters more here than almost anywhere else in the country. For property owners researching water damage restoration in West Palm Beach, FL, the region's wet season runs from June through October, and the county sees more than 60 inches of rain annually. Combine that rainfall with pre-1960 housing stock and high-rise condo construction that both trap moisture differently, and a slow leak can turn into a five-figure repair before anyone notices a stain on the ceiling.

A few things tend to separate a fast, clean recovery from a drawn-out one:

Response time. Crews arriving within 30 to 45 minutes catch water before it soaks through subflooring and framing, which is often the difference between drying materials and replacing them.

Documentation. Moisture readings, thermal imaging results, and drying logs give an insurance adjuster what they need to process a claim without delays or disputes.

Certified dryness, not a guess. A job that ends on an instrument reading, rather than someone deciding a wall "feels dry," is the only way to confirm mold risk has actually been eliminated.

What Customers Say

Peter Kravchuk described a multi-unit water event this way: the crew "arrived within an hour, set up their equipment, and continued to supervise the site until all units were dry." Ebony Banks pointed to responsiveness as the standout: Bradley, she wrote, was there any time she needed to reach him, and he handled the issue directly. Both reviews are part of the Google Business Profile behind the company's 5.0-star average.

Serving West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County

SuperClean Restoration Of The Palm Beaches LLC provides water damage restoration, mold remediation, fire damage cleanup, and hurricane damage response to homeowners and property managers across West Palm Beach, Wellington, Lake Worth, Boynton Beach, and the rest of Palm Beach County. Property owners can request a free estimate by calling (844) 888-0837. The company operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and its technicians target a 30 to 45 minute arrival window on active water events.

SuperClean Restoration Of The Palm Beaches LLC is a locally owned restoration company based in Wellington, Florida, serving Palm Beach County since its founding. Its IICRC-certified technicians handle water damage restoration, mold remediation, storm damage response, and fire damage cleanup for residential and commercial properties across the region.

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info [at] supercleanrestorationpb.com

(844) 888-0837

https://supercleanrestorationpb.com/

9193 Delemar Ct, Wellington, FL 33414