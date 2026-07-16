Corbin Advisors Releases Q2’26 Inside The Buy-Side® Industrial Sentiment Survey®

Industrial Sector Sentiment Reaches 5-Year Survey High as Optimism Becomes Broad-based

Investor sentiment moves from resilient to upbeat, as six consecutive favorable PMI prints and data center demand drive optimism; expectations are high heading into Q2 earnings season

84% characterize Industrial sentiment as Neutral to Bullish or Bullish, up 34 pts QoQ and the highest reading since the Q4’21 Survey

82% expect Q2’26 Revenue to Improve and nearly three-quarters report the same for EPS

Three-quarters believe short-cycle orders will Accelerate, with 25% anticipating Strong Acceleration; survey participants are most optimistic about data center-related products, with 78% reporting upbeat views

86% expect Industrial Capex to Increase over the next six months, including 14% anticipating a Significant Increase

Over half do not expect the ongoing Iran War and related energy shock to materially impact Industrial demand, while the remaining 43% anticipate some evidence of disruption in Q2 prints

Inflation registers as the leading concern among investors, with Growth / Demand and Lofty Valuations rounding out the top three





FARMINGTON, Conn., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbin Advisors, a strategic investor relations and investor communications advisory firm with a track record of supporting publicly traded clients in creating sustained shareholder value, today released its Q2’26 Inside The Buy-Side® Industrial Sentiment Survey®. The Survey was conducted between June 12 and July 16, 2026, and is based on responses from 30 institutional investors and sell side analysts globally, representing approximately $1.1 trillion in equity assets under management, with approximately $102 billion invested in Industrials.

Following last quarter’s Survey, which captured generally resilient sentiment despite Iran War-related uncertainty and rising inflation, this quarter’s findings see outlooks shifting into even more optimistic territory, underpinned by accelerating order momentum and growing conviction that secular demand drivers will continue to outpace near-term macro and cost pressures.

Indeed, 84% of survey participants now characterize Industrial sentiment as Neutral to Bullish or Bullish, a 34-point increase and the strongest reading since our Q4’21 Survey. Nearly one in four are outright Bullish, and no respondents describe their view as Bearish. Perceptions of executive tone have strengthened as well, with 82% describing management as Neutral to Bullish or Bullish, up from 67% last quarter – a five-year high. This optimism extends across sectors, as Defense and Industrial Equipment & Components register universal bullish readings, with all but Residential Construction and Automotive notching improving sentiment.

Rebecca Corbin, Founder and CEO of Corbin Advisors, commented, “Since first identifying an inflection in Industrial investor expectations for companies to capture a multi-year capex cycle aligned with secular trends in our Q2’25 Survey, anticipated momentum is robust, supporting Industrial stock outperformance relative to the overall S&P 500 this year. Optimism heading into Q2 earnings season is high, supported by improving manufacturing indicators, accelerating order activity, and durable demand tied to AI and data centers, energy infrastructure, and aerospace and defense.”

“For management teams, the message is constructive but not without conditions. Investors are giving companies more license to prioritize growth and step up investments, provided spend is supported by demand visibility, disciplined execution and returns, and limited margin sacrifice, albeit with a nuanced company-specific perspective. The opportunity is to demonstrate that today’s investments can strengthen long-term earnings power without compromising cost control or balance sheet flexibility.”

Turning to earnings expectations, 67% expect results to be Better Than both the prior quarter and prior year, and an equal share anticipate performance above consensus. No respondents expect earnings to decline sequentially or year-over-year. Expectations are strongest on the top line, with 82% forecasting sequential Revenue to Improve and 73% the same for EPS. Views on Operating Margins and Free Cash Flow are more tempered, with most anticipating stable or improving performance amid higher inflation and expanding capex budgets.

On capital priorities, investors now favor growth over margins by a 2:1 ratio, and 78% support increased strategic investment provided margins hold steady or see only modest impact. Reinvestment remains the preferred use of cash, with 86% expecting Industrial growth capex to rise over the next six months, followed by Debt Paydown. Appetite for M&A is similarly evident, with 72% noting support for bolt-on acquisitions.

Inflation ranks as the leading concern among investors and the top priority for upcoming earnings calls, with Growth / Demand, Margins, Capex, Energy and Oil, and AI, respectively, also cited as topics of interest.

About Corbin Advisors

Corbin Advisors is a strategic investor relations and investor communications advisory firm with a track record of supporting our publicly traded clients in creating sustained shareholder value. Our approach leverages decades of Voice of Investor® (VOI®) research and data-driven insights; capital markets expertise and deep best practice knowledge; and a proven playbook and passion for client outperformance. We are a trusted advisor and partner to boards of directors, executive leaders, and investor relations professionals, serving a broad range of companies globally across sectors, sizes, and situations. Through defining the standard of excellence and challenging conventional thinking, we enable our clients to boldly differentiate their equity brand, maximize valuation, and build more durable franchises.

Corbin Advisors. Outperformance Built on Trust®.

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