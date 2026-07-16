Marketing Veteran Bryan Dulaney is advising SafeSpace Global on Growth Strategy

NASHVILLE, TN., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC), (“SafeSpace Global” or the “Company”), an AI-powered physical safety and monitoring platform for regulated care environments, today announced that Bryan Dulaney, Chief Executive Officer of Perfect Funnel Systems, is advising the Company on its growth strategy.

In this role, Dulaney will provide strategic guidance on customer marketing, audience development, and business development strategy to support SafeSpace’s continued commercial expansion.

Dulaney brings extensive experience in digital marketing, funnel optimization, and scaling growth-stage companies. His firm, Perfect Funnel Systems, has supported entrepreneurs and organizations across a range of industries in building and executing high-performance customer acquisition and retention strategies. Dulaney also serves as a co-founder of Millionaire Man Cave alongside partners Bryon Jaymes and Joe Moffett, a professional development community, where he and Dustin Hillis, President and Chief Strategy Officer of SafeSpace Global Corporation, connected as fellow contributors.

“As SafeSpace Global grows its commercial presence across education, senior living, addiction treatment, and additional markets, bringing in advisors who deeply understand how to reach and convert the right audiences is a natural part of building at scale,” said Dustin Hillis. “Bryan’s track record in marketing and business development is a strong complement to the platform we’re building.”

“SafeSpace Global is addressing a mission I believe in deeply; helping protect people in the environments where they learn, live, and heal,” said Bryan Dulaney, CEO of Perfect Funnel Systems. “I’m proud to support the Company’s growth strategy and look forward to contributing to what the team is building.”

A Structured Approach to Growth

As part of his advisory role, Dulaney is helping SafeSpace design a disciplined customer acquisition architecture: a multi-channel marketing funnel that moves prospects from awareness through education to vertical-specific offers for schools, senior living communities, and additional verticals.

The funnel feeds a six-stage growth flywheel: executive visibility, social media amplification, the SafeSpace Newsroom, AI Center of Excellence events, AI 101 Certification, and partnerships, in which every turn compounds trust, pipeline, and safer communities.

About SafeSpace Global Corporation

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal, advanced AI-powered physical safety solutions in its mission to help save lives. The Company’s platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple sectors, verticals, and use cases. As of February 2026, SafeSpace Global is generating recurring monthly revenue through service contracts with senior living facilities utilizing its proprietary AI-powered safety monitoring platform. The Company has offices in both Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee.

www.safespaceglobal.ai

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding commercial expansion, vertical growth, and the anticipated benefits of advisory relationships. SafeSpace Global Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

About SafeSpace Global

SafeSpace Global provides AI-powered physical safety monitoring, analytics, and safety-enhancement technologies for senior living facilities, schools and sober living, and other regulated environments. The company’s non-wearable platform delivers real-time alerts, operational insights, and compliance-aligned, data handling under HIPAA and other regulatory frameworks.

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal, advanced, AI-powered physical safety solutions in their mission to help save lives. The Company's platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple sectors, verticals and use-cases.

As of February 2026, SafeSpace Global is generating recurring monthly revenue through service contracts with senior living facilities utilizing its proprietary AI-powered physical safety platform.

The Company now has offices in both Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee and recently launched the TN. AI Center of Excellence.

Investor Relations Contact:

Carmel Fisher

Investor Relations | SafeSpace Global Corporation

Investors@safespaceglobal.ai

Media Contact:

Harvest Communications

info@harvestcomms.com