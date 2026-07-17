Enjoin Reports 923% Average ROI Delivered in Q1 2026





Photo Courtesy of Enjoin

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enjoin, a leading tech-enabled provider of Pre-Bill Chart Reviews and trusted revenue integrity partner to health systems and children's hospitals nationwide, announced that its clinically intelligent, physician-directed chart review programs delivered a 923% ROI in Q1 2026. To date, Enjoin has helped health systems identify more than $2 billion in revenue opportunities by combining advanced technology, analytics-driven prioritization, and physician-led review.

The results underscore the impact of Enjoin's technology-enabled model, which pairs clinically intelligent prioritization with expert physician validation to deliver 671% greater ROI than AI-only approaches, per a recent case study.

In 2025, Enjoin identified an average of $7.1 million in revenue opportunities per 10,000 charts reviewed, while maintaining a denial rate below 2% across the reviewed cases. At the center of Enjoin's approach is EnFORM+, the company's proprietary clinical intelligence platform for identifying high-impact documentation and quality opportunities before claims are submitted.

"Health systems are navigating increasing financial pressure, growing denial activity, and rising operational complexity," said Justin Schmidt, CEO of Enjoin. "Hospitals need more than dashboards or black-box automation. They need transparent technology that can identify clinically meaningful revenue integrity opportunities, prioritize the cases most likely to impact reimbursement and quality, and connect those insights to physician-directed expertise. EnFORM+ helps us move from retrospective cleanup to upstream detection, which is what drives measurable financial outcomes for our clients while significantly reducing denials risk."

By pairing EnFORM+ with physicians and clinical review teams, Enjoin helps health systems ensure documentation accurately reflects the full complexity of patient care, particularly in high-acuity and complex inpatient cases.

"Technology alone cannot fully interpret clinical nuance, physician intent, and the complexity behind modern reimbursement models," said Dr. James Fee, President and Chief Medical Officer of Enjoin. "The future of revenue integrity is not AI alone. It is intelligent technology guided by clinical expertise."

For more than 37 years, Enjoin has partnered with hospitals and health systems nationwide. The company supports hospitals across Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payer populations through scalable EnFORM+-enabled pre-bill review, denial defense, CDI, coding, physician advisory, outpatient CDI, and pediatric and neonatal revenue integrity programs.

Additional benefits of Enjoin's EnFORM+-powered, physician-directed programs include more than 10,000 hours of physician-led education delivered to help providers, CDI teams, and coding teams strengthen documentation accuracy, clinical defensibility, and long-term revenue integrity.

About

As the pioneer in Pre-Bill chart review, Enjoin is the trusted partner to health systems nationwide for technology-enabled physician-directed revenue integrity. Rooted in clinical documentation improvement and powered by EnFORM+, Enjoin delivers a technology-enabled mid-revenue cycle solution that combines advanced analytics, seamless workflows, and decades of physician expertise to improve documentation accuracy, reimbursement, quality reporting, and defensibility.

Contact Information:

Contact Name: Kendall Stempel

Company: Enjoin

Company website: https://www.enjoincdi.com/

Contact Email Address: kendall.stempel@enjoincdi.com

Nashville, TN 37215, US

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5036fe70-d860-4518-8690-5902f4ffd637