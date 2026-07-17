Altinteg Strengthens Compliance-Ready Traceability For Food Operations



Photo courtesy of Aliya Pogorelskaya

FUNCHAL, Portugal, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altinteg Technology Solutions has strengthened its Traceability as a Service offering for food and regulated-product businesses, positioning the company's end-to-end identification systems against tightening global regulatory frameworks. The company, founded and led by CEO Aliya Pogorelskaya, delivers integrated traceability systems combining RFID, smart labeling, data capture infrastructure, software connectivity, system maintenance, and ongoing operational support under a single managed service.

The offering responds to a regulatory shift that has moved item-level traceability from an optional capability to a required infrastructure. The U.S. FDA's Food Traceability Rule, under FSMA Section 204, requires entities that manufacture, process, pack, or hold foods on the Food Traceability List to maintain detailed records sufficient to identify and remove contaminated products within 24 hours of an FDA request. The compliance deadline is July 20, 2028, following a 30-month extension finalized through the Continuing Appropriations Act of 2026. The EU Digital Product Passport, established under the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation, is being phased in for priority product categories between 2026 and 2030.

Many businesses in the food and regulated sectors operate with traceability systems that were not built for item-level recordkeeping. Products move through supply chains with inconsistent identification, fragmented data, and high manual workloads. Without reliable visibility, compliance risks accumulate, avoidable losses increase, and decision-making suffers — particularly in perishable categories, where product condition, not just product location, carries direct commercial and safety implications.

"Traceability is no longer only a compliance topic; it is becoming a commercial, operational, and strategic advantage," said Pogorelskaya. "At the heart of Altinteg is a practical ambition: to help make complex systems more accessible, so that better visibility, better decisions, and less waste become The Order of Things™."

Altinteg's service delivers product identification and traceability as a complete working system rather than a set of components. The company aligns its technology with RAIN Alliance and GS1, two globally recognized standards bodies for RFID and digital product identification, and develops alongside European RFID labs and universities. The model is designed to surface product condition data, such as temperature exposure, shelf-life proximity, and handling history, in time for operators to act on it rather than absorb the loss later.

The company is active across Europe, Brazil, the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia, supported by an international representative network. Cross-market deployment requires technical adaptation to regional RFID protocol and compliance differences, which vary across frequency bands and regulatory frameworks between markets. Altinteg manages this adaptation as part of its service delivery.

Visit altinteg.com to learn more about their services.

About Altinteg

Altinteg Technology Solutions is a Portugal-based company that delivers traceability and digital identification systems to businesses in food retail, logistics, and regulated product sectors. The company is a member of the Portugal Chamber of Commerce and maintains alignment with RAIN Alliance and GS1 standards ecosystems.

Altinteg's Traceability as a Service model provides businesses with the technology infrastructure, software connectivity, and ongoing support needed to operate traceability systems reliably over time. The company serves clients across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia.

Contact Information:

Contact Name: Aliya Pogorelskaya

Company: Altinteg Technology Solutions

Company website: https://altinteg.com/

Contact Email Address: aliya@altinteg.com

Funchal, Madeira, Portugal, 9000-049

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fb50dd4-1667-4c94-8bbe-8ed823b0fde0