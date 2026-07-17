Superday AI Upgrades Its Investment Banking Interview Prep Platform: Smarter Mock Interviews, Deeper Resume Reviews, Adaptive Drills

New York, NY, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superday AI, the leading AI-powered interview prep platform for students breaking into investment banking, today released a major platform update that makes its mock interviews, resume reviews, and technical drills significantly more powerful. The upgrade moves the platform onto the newest generation of AI models, including OpenAI's newest GPT-5 models, and is live now for all subscribers at https://www.superdayai.com .

At the center of the update is a single idea: the platform learns each candidate. Every feature draws on one shared profile built from the student's resume, target firms, application progress, and practice history, so coaching, interviews, and grading all reflect where that candidate actually stands.

Smarter Mock Interviews

The AI mock interviewer now tracks previous sessions, avoids repeating questions, raises difficulty as performance improves, and steers new sessions toward weak spots. Candidates can face interviewers from seven industry groups, including healthcare, TMT, and restructuring, each asking sector-specific technical questions, across eight scenario types from coffee chats to full superday simulations. Because the interviewer has read the candidate's resume and knows which firms they are interviewing with, questions like "walk me through your resume" and "why this bank" draw the same scrutiny they would from a real banker.

Resume Reviews Built Around Bank Fit

esume review has been rebuilt around the question candidates actually ask: which banks can I get with this resume? The analysis scores each resume across five dimensions, identifies the bank tiers where it competes today, and returns a prioritized list of fixes. The same resume then feeds the rest of the platform, so the AI coach and interviewer reference the candidate's real experience instead of generic examples.

Drills That Grade Like Interviewers

Technical drills now grade harder and smarter. More than 1,000 investment banking interview questions across dozens of categories, from accounting and DCF to restructuring and TMT, are evaluated against rubrics built by former bankers, with follow-up questions when an answer is incomplete and grading calibrated to the standard at the candidate's target firms. Progress is tracked by concept, from developing to interview-ready.

"Generic prep is why smart candidates stall," a Superday AI representative said. "The difference between a decent answer and an offer is specificity. The platform knows each candidate's resume, target firms, and weak spots, and it trains them against the bar those firms actually set."

The update is included in all Superday AI subscriptions. The platform also publishes free interview guides, compensation data, and question banks for nearly all top investment banks at https://www.superdayai.com/banks .

About Superday AI

Superday AI is an AI-powered interview prep platform for investment banking candidates, founded by former investment bankers and private equity professionals who have conducted hundreds of interviews. The platform combines AI mock interviews, adaptive technical drills, resume review, coaching, and networking tools with free recruiting guides covering 47 banks. Learn more at https://www.superdayai.com.