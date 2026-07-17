Half-yearly financial report 30 June 2026

PRESS RELEASE | Halfyearly results 30 June 2026

Wereldhave Belgium on track to deliver expected performance

Vilvoorde, 17 July 2026 – Wereldhave Belgium delivers a solid first half of 2026 in line with expectations, marked by an 18.9% increase in net rental income, an uplift in the value of its investment property portfolio and a healthy debt ratio of 34.0%. This performance was achieved despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment. The Company confirms its guidance for the full financial year 2026 of a net result from core activities of between € 5.20 and € 5.30 per share. These results underscore the resilience of Wereldhave Belgium’s strategic growth trajectory and the relevance of its LifeCentral strategy. During the semester, Wereldhave Belgium also completed the integration of Shopping Ville2 in Charleroi, including the acquisition of the supermarket unit.

Key messages:

Increase in net rental income by 18.9% to € 43.6M (€ 36.7M at 30 June 2025);

Increase of the fair value of the investment property portfolio (+1.7% compared to 31 December 2025);

Decrease in net asset value per share to € 71.86 (-1.6% vs. 2025: € 73.00);

Slight decrease in EPRA occupancy rate of 0.6% to 96.7% for the entire portfolio (97.3% at 31 December 2025);

Healthy debt ratio (EPRA) of 34.0% at 30 June 2026 (31.9% at 31 December 2025);

Outlook of net result from core activities maintained between € 5.20 - € 5.30 per share.

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