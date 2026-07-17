Beyond the Jersey: How CoinEx Built a Unified Global Brand Experience Through the World Cup

HONG KONG, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Cup is more than the world’s biggest football tournament—it is one of the most influential global cultural moments.

For a cryptocurrency exchange serving users across more than 200 countries and regions, it represents an opportunity not only to reach audiences worldwide, but also to build meaningful emotional connections that transcend language, geography, and culture.

While many brands focus on one-off advertisements or limited-time campaigns during the tournament, CoinEx adopted a different approach: creating a unified World Cup brand experience that combines visual identity, community engagement, product storytelling, and social interaction into one consistent global campaign.

A Jersey That Represents More Than Merchandise

The CoinEx World Cup jersey was designed to be far more than promotional merchandise.

Inspired by the platform’s signature blue-green identity and the energy of football, the jersey reflects speed, teamwork, passion, and global connection.







Instead of existing solely as a giveaway, it became a wearable extension of the CoinEx brand—appearing in community gatherings, partner events, creator content, social media posts, and user-generated content worldwide.

Every jersey worn by a community member represents more than support for football; it symbolizes belonging to a global crypto community connected through CoinEx.

Building a Consistent Visual Identity

Visual consistency became the foundation of the campaign.

Throughout the tournament, CoinEx maintained a cohesive design language across every creative asset.

The campaign’s hero poster established the overall visual tone with football-inspired elements, stadium lighting, the CoinEx brand palette, and the official campaign jersey.







The flagship campaign video expanded this visual narrative by connecting football culture with the platform’s values of openness, accessibility, and global community.

Whether users encountered CoinEx through posters, videos, jerseys, or social media content, the experience remained visually recognizable and consistently branded.

Such consistency strengthened both brand recall and global recognition.

Content That Keeps the Community Engaged

Rather than repeatedly delivering traditional advertising, CoinEx developed a series of diverse content formats that kept the community engaged throughout the tournament.







The jersey unboxing video highlighted craftsmanship and design details, allowing users to experience the product beyond static images.





The match prediction series encouraged football fans and crypto users alike to participate in conversations around every game, creating continuous engagement during the tournament.

CoinEx also introduced football-themed wealth management content, naturally connecting financial products with one of the world’s most anticipated sporting events.

Meanwhile, the brand mascot, Nakamoto Cat, joined the World Cup campaign, bringing humor and personality while making the CoinEx brand more approachable to younger audiences.







Each content format served a unique purpose, but together they formed a coherent and long-lasting brand experience.

From Marketing Campaign to Brand Experience

Modern branding is no longer defined by a single advertisement.

It is shaped by every interaction users have with a brand.





Throughout the World Cup, users might first discover CoinEx through the campaign film, become interested through the jersey, participate in match predictions, and continue interacting through community activities and product-related content.

Each touchpoint reinforced the next, transforming isolated marketing assets into a connected brand journey.

This continuous experience strengthened user engagement while reinforcing CoinEx’s image as a modern, globally connected cryptocurrency platform.

Building Brand Assets Beyond the Tournament

Football tournaments eventually come to an end.

Strong brands do not.

The CoinEx World Cup campaign was never simply about releasing a jersey or producing promotional materials.

It represented a broader investment in long-term brand building through unified visual identity, creative storytelling, community participation, and globally consistent communication.

As CoinEx continues expanding its international presence, campaigns like this demonstrate that meaningful branding is built not through isolated moments, but through consistent experiences that users recognize, remember, and choose to be part of.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a user-centric cryptocurrency exchange backed by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC. Since its launch, CoinEx has been among the earliest exchanges to release proof-of-reserves and implement a 100% reserve policy, ensuring the security of user assets. Today, CoinEx serves over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions and supports more than 1,100 cryptocurrencies with professional-grade features and services, establishing itself as a trusted crypto trading expert.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1177f54-11f0-4c72-84e0-42dca2a58633

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9896d45-c440-4ad7-a90a-5f3f512d6529

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b5427f1-7699-4a6a-bafc-4d8245179c8b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b51827c5-6ec8-4bec-971f-f99a467d76ed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e479d482-74ff-4c9c-9a4d-34b26ba5c010