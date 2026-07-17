Bekaert: Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 9 July 2026 to 15 July 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 9 July 2026 to 15 July 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 9 July 2026 to 15 July 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 9 July 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 270 39.47 40.05 38.95 208 007 MTF CBOE 3 386 39.41 39.80 39.00 133 442 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 10 July 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 40.02 40.40 39.65 240 120 MTF CBOE 4 000 40.02 40.40 39.70 160 080 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 13 July 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 40.48 40.75 39.70 242 880 MTF CBOE 4 000 40.51 40.75 40.30 162 040 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 14 July 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 40.90 41.15 40.70 245 400 MTF CBOE 4 000 40.89 41.10 40.70 163 560 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 15 July 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 700 40.88 41.20 40.40 233 016 MTF CBOE 4 300 40.87 41.20 40.35 175 741 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 48 656 40.37 41.20 38.95 1 964 286

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 626 shares during the period from 9 July 2026 to 15 July 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 July 2026 to 15 July 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 9 July 2026 800 39.13 39.40 39.00 31 304 10 July 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 13 July 2026 400 39.70 39.80 39.60 15 880 14 July 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 15 July 2026 426 40.52 40.80 40.40 17 262 Total 1 626 64 446





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 9 July 2026 400 39.60 39.70 39.50 15 840 10 July 2026 800 40.10 40.40 39.80 32 080 13 July 2026 1 200 40.39 40.60 40.25 48 468 14 July 2026 800 40.84 41.05 40.60 32 672 15 July 2026 600 41.03 41.20 40.90 24 618 Total 3 800 153 678

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 080 shares.

On 15 July 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 779 926 own shares, or 3.56% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

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