Bekaert: Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 9 July 2026 to 15 July 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 9 July 2026 to 15 July 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 9 July 2026 to 15 July 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
9 July 2026Euronext Brussels5 27039.4740.0538.95208 007
 MTF CBOE3 38639.4139.8039.00133 442
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
10 July 2026Euronext Brussels6 00040.0240.4039.65240 120
 MTF CBOE4 00040.0240.4039.70160 080
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
13 July 2026Euronext Brussels6 00040.4840.7539.70242 880
 MTF CBOE4 00040.5140.7540.30162 040
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
14 July 2026Euronext Brussels6 00040.9041.1540.70245 400
 MTF CBOE4 00040.8941.1040.70163 560
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
15 July 2026Euronext Brussels5 70040.8841.2040.40233 016
 MTF CBOE4 30040.8741.2040.35175 741
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 48 65640.3741.2038.951 964 286

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 626 shares during the period from 9 July 2026 to 15 July 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 July 2026 to 15 July 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
9 July 202680039.1339.4039.0031 304
10 July 202600.000.000.000
13 July 202640039.7039.8039.6015 880
14 July 202600.000.000.000
15 July 202642640.5240.8040.4017 262
Total1 626   64 446


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
9 July 202640039.6039.7039.5015 840
10 July 202680040.1040.4039.8032 080
13 July 20261 20040.3940.6040.2548 468
14 July 202680040.8441.0540.6032 672
15 July 202660041.0341.2040.9024 618
Total3 800   153 678

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 080 shares.

On 15 July 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 779 926 own shares, or 3.56% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p260717E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GlobeNewswire

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