Bekaert: Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 9 July 2026 to 15 July 2026
Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 9 July 2026 to 15 July 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 9 July 2026 to 15 July 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|9 July 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 270
|39.47
|40.05
|38.95
|208 007
|MTF CBOE
|3 386
|39.41
|39.80
|39.00
|133 442
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|10 July 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|40.02
|40.40
|39.65
|240 120
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|40.02
|40.40
|39.70
|160 080
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|13 July 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|40.48
|40.75
|39.70
|242 880
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|40.51
|40.75
|40.30
|162 040
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|14 July 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|40.90
|41.15
|40.70
|245 400
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|40.89
|41.10
|40.70
|163 560
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|15 July 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 700
|40.88
|41.20
|40.40
|233 016
|MTF CBOE
|4 300
|40.87
|41.20
|40.35
|175 741
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|48 656
|40.37
|41.20
|38.95
|1 964 286
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 626 shares during the period from 9 July 2026 to 15 July 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 July 2026 to 15 July 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|9 July 2026
|800
|39.13
|39.40
|39.00
|31 304
|10 July 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|13 July 2026
|400
|39.70
|39.80
|39.60
|15 880
|14 July 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|15 July 2026
|426
|40.52
|40.80
|40.40
|17 262
|Total
|1 626
|64 446
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|9 July 2026
|400
|39.60
|39.70
|39.50
|15 840
|10 July 2026
|800
|40.10
|40.40
|39.80
|32 080
|13 July 2026
|1 200
|40.39
|40.60
|40.25
|48 468
|14 July 2026
|800
|40.84
|41.05
|40.60
|32 672
|15 July 2026
|600
|41.03
|41.20
|40.90
|24 618
|Total
|3 800
|153 678
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 080 shares.
On 15 July 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 779 926 own shares, or 3.56% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment