New York City, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CareerBoom today announced its Auto Apply Agent, an AI-powered job-search assistant designed to handle the repetitive work between deciding to look for a new role and securing an interview. The agent discovers relevant openings, evaluates them against a candidate's experience and preferences, prepares a tailored application and applies on the candidate's behalf.

Job seekers begin by importing their LinkedIn profile or uploading a resume, then setting criteria such as target roles, location and work preferences. CareerBoom's Auto Discover technology scans more than five million newly added jobs each month and identifies opportunities aligned with that profile. Candidates can apply to selected roles themselves or allow the Auto Apply Agent to submit applications within the limits of their chosen plan.

“The job search has become a second job: candidates repeatedly search the same sites, rewrite the same information and complete the same forms,” the CareerBoom team said. “We built CareerBoom to give that time back. The agent handles discovery and application work while the candidate stays in control of the roles it targets.”

From job discovery to recruiter replies

CareerBoom is designed as a connected workflow rather than a stand-alone application bot. For each selected opportunity, the platform matches the role to the candidate's profile and adapts the resume and application answers to the position instead of sending the same generic document everywhere.

The Auto Apply Agent brings together four stages of the search:

Build the candidate profile: Users import an existing profile or resume and define the roles they want. Discover relevant openings: Auto Discover searches across job sources and prioritizes opportunities based on skills, experience and preferences. Prepare and submit applications: CareerBoom tailors application materials to the role and applies using information supplied by the candidate. Organize employer responses: Recruiter messages arrive in a dedicated private job mailbox, separate from the user's personal inbox.

Users can review submitted applications, update their preferences or pause the agent. Monthly application quotas depend on the selected plan, helping candidates choose the level of automation that fits their search.

A more focused approach to automated applications

Growing interest in using AI to apply for jobs has created a new category of career technology. CareerBoom's approach is built around relevance and customization, not indiscriminate application volume. The agent prioritizes roles that fit the user's stated criteria and prepares each submission using the user's own profile, resume and details.

For candidates asking, “Can AI apply for jobs on my behalf?”, CareerBoom provides a configurable workflow in which the user defines the targets and remains responsible for keeping their information accurate. The platform can automate enabled applications, but users can also review opportunities and apply individually.

CareerBoom has already supported more than 50,000 automated job applications. Its broader career platform also includes an AI resume builder, role-specific resume and cover-letter tailoring, application tracking, AI-powered job search and browser-assisted application tools.

What to consider when comparing auto-apply tools

When reading AI apply reviews, job seekers should look beyond the number of applications a service can submit. Important considerations include whether applications are tailored, how roles are matched, whether users can control targeting, where employer replies are delivered and how personal information is handled.

CareerBoom's Auto Apply AI workflow is intended to keep those functions in one place. Users can define the kinds of jobs they want, monitor activity and organize recruiter responses through the dedicated mailbox. This makes it possible to auto apply for jobs while retaining visibility over the search.

“Automation should not mean giving up control or sending a generic resume to every opening,” the CareerBoom team added. “The objective is to help people reach suitable employers sooner with applications that reflect their actual experience.”

Availability

CareerBoom's Auto Apply Agent is available through the CareerBoom website. Available features, monthly application quotas and pricing vary by plan and market.

About CareerBoom

CareerBoom is an all-in-one AI career platform that helps job seekers discover relevant opportunities, create and tailor resumes and cover letters, submit applications and manage their job search. By connecting career documents, job matching, automated applications, tracking and recruiter replies in one platform, CareerBoom aims to reduce repetitive work and help candidates focus on preparing for interviews.

Learn more at www.careerboom.ai.

Media Contact

Business Name: CareerBoom

Company Contact: CareerBoom Support

Company Email: support@careerboom.ai

Company Website: https://www.careerboom.ai

City and Country: San Francisco, USA