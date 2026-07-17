Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Size to Hit USD 679.76 Million by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Indium Phosphide Wafer Market was valued at USD 202.21 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 679.76 Million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 12.89% during 2026–2035.”

AI Infrastructure, High-Speed Optical Communications, and Semiconductor Innovation Drive Market Growth Globally

The speedy implementation of hyperscale AI data centers, cloud computing systems, fast optical networks, and coherent communications systems is rapidly raising the requirement for sophisticated indium phosphide wafers across the globe. The introduction of bigger 6-inch InP wafers, continued developments in silicon photonics, the use of AI optical interconnects, the development of 5G and upcoming 6G infrastructures, and increasing use of InP photonic integrated circuits are some factors that are projected to generate significant growth opportunities in the future.

Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 202.21 Million

: 202.21 Million Market Size by 2035 : 679.76 Million

: 679.76 Million CAGR : 12.89% during 2026–2035

: 12.89% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

AXT, Inc.

IntelliEPI, Inc.

Wafer Technology Ltd.

JX Advanced Metals Corporation

PAM-XIAMEN

Beijing JiYa Semiconductor Material Co., Ltd.

Coherent Corp.

IQE plc

Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH

Landmark Optoelectronics Corporation

Hebei Synlight Crystal Co., Ltd.

Yunnan Germanium Co., Ltd.

WaferPro LLC

Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

Visual Photonics Epitaxy Co., Ltd. (VPEC)

WIN Semiconductors Corp.

Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company (AWSC)

Intelligent Epitaxy Technology, Inc.

II-VI Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Diameter (50.8 mm or 2 Inch, 76.2 mm or 3 Inch, 100 mm or 4 Inch and Above)

• By Wafer Doping Type (Undoped Conductive, N-Type (S / Sn-doped), P-Type (Zn-doped), Semi-insulating (Fe-doped))

• By Manufacturing Technology (VGF-grown Bulk Wafers, LEC/tCZ-grown Bulk Wafers, Epitaxial InP-on-Si (Hybrid), MBE/MOCVD Epi-ready Substrates)

• By End User (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Medical, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Diameter

The 100 mm (4 inch) and Above category had the major share of the Indium Phosphide Wafer Market in 2025, which was above 56%, due to the significant impact of large-size wafers on efficiency, higher yield, and lower cost of production of high-performance photonic components for use in AI data centers, telecommunication, and coherent optical communication. The 76.2 mm (3 inch) category is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing need for affordable wafers suitable for sensors, medical devices, Internet of Things, and advanced communication technologies.

By Wafer Doping Type

The N-type (S/Sn doped) category held about 48.6% market share in 2025 due to the increased usage of this material in fast electronic and optoelectronic applications. It is estimated that the growth rate in the Semi-insulating (Fe doped) category will be the fastest owing to the increased demand for advanced microwave, photonic integrated circuits, and RF devices.

By Manufacturing Technology

The VGF-grown Bulk Wafers segment held approximately 51.8% of market revenue in 2025 due to its superior crystal quality and extensive utilization across telecommunications and optoelectronic device manufacturing. The Epitaxial InP-on-Si (Hybrid) segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, supported by increasing commercialization of silicon photonics, AI optical interconnects, and integrated photonic platforms.

By End User

Telecommunications segment held the leading position in the market by capturing a revenue share of nearly 44% in 2025 due to increasing usage of optical communication systems, 5G technology, coherent transmission, and fiber optics network. The growth rate for consumer electronics segment is anticipated to be at the highest level among all due to the inclusion of advanced photonic devices in smartphones and consumer gadgets.

Regional Insights:

North America had dominance in the global Indium Phosphide Wafer Market in 2025, holding around 44% share of the worldwide revenue. It has an established semiconductor industry, considerable funding on AI infrastructure development, photonics studies, quantum computing programs, and active backing of the local governments to produce semiconductors. The U.S. is leading its regional growth due to robust R&D activities and fabrication processes, as well as an increase in compound semiconductor manufacturing.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period with a CAGR of around 14.66% till 2035. Increased investments in 5G infrastructural developments, semiconductors fabrication processes, consumer electronics manufacture, and AI optical network are further driving the expansion of the market in the Asia Pacific region. Increasing government semiconductor programs along with the high demand for optical communication solutions make the Asia Pacific region the fastest growing market region.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Coherent Corp. expanded its indium phosphide epitaxial wafer production capacity to support increasing demand for AI-driven optical interconnects and high-speed data center applications.

Coherent Corp. expanded its indium phosphide epitaxial wafer production capacity to support increasing demand for AI-driven optical interconnects and high-speed data center applications. 2026: IQE plc introduced advanced indium phosphide epitaxial wafer technologies optimized for next-generation coherent optical communications and 800G/1.6T transceiver applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Indium Phosphide Wafer Market Report (The USPs):

COMPOUND SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGY & PHOTONICS MARKET ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive insights into indium phosphide wafer technologies, compound semiconductor manufacturing trends, photonic integrated circuits, and next-generation optoelectronic device development.

– Provides comprehensive insights into indium phosphide wafer technologies, compound semiconductor manufacturing trends, photonic integrated circuits, and next-generation optoelectronic device development. AI DATA CENTER, OPTICAL NETWORKING & HIGH-SPEED COMMUNICATION BENCHMARKING – Evaluates deployment of InP-based lasers, photodetectors, optical transceivers, coherent communications, AI optical interconnects, and hyperscale data center infrastructure.

– Evaluates deployment of InP-based lasers, photodetectors, optical transceivers, coherent communications, AI optical interconnects, and hyperscale data center infrastructure. 5G, 6G & ADVANCED TELECOMMUNICATIONS DEPLOYMENT INSIGHTS – Assesses market opportunities across fiber-optic communication systems, coherent optical networking, 5G infrastructure expansion, emerging 6G technologies, and high-speed broadband connectivity.

– Assesses market opportunities across fiber-optic communication systems, coherent optical networking, 5G infrastructure expansion, emerging 6G technologies, and high-speed broadband connectivity. SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING, SILICON PHOTONICS & WAFER INNOVATION TRACKER – Delivers detailed analysis of wafer diameter evolution, epitaxial technologies, hybrid InP-on-Silicon integration, production capacity expansion, and manufacturing efficiency improvements.

– Delivers detailed analysis of wafer diameter evolution, epitaxial technologies, hybrid InP-on-Silicon integration, production capacity expansion, and manufacturing efficiency improvements. AEROSPACE, DEFENSE, AI & QUANTUM COMPUTING APPLICATION ASSESSMENT – Examines growing adoption across aerospace electronics, defense communication systems, quantum computing, high-performance computing, satellite communications, and advanced sensing technologies.

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