CircleHub's New Style Lab Turns Fashion Discovery Into a Live, Real-Time Experience for Designers and Models

Photo courtesy of CircleHub

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CircleHub , the discovery platform that has built a fast-growing community of creators, businesses, and everyday users around category-based search and signal-driven visibility, today introduced Style Lab, a new interactive feature designed to bring fashion discovery into real time. Style Lab lets designers host live runway previews, models and creators connect directly with brands, and everyday users react, comment, and help shape emerging fashion trends as they happen, replacing the static, delayed feedback loop that has long defined how new collections reach an audience.

Style Lab gives designers a way to launch collections through live sessions rather than static posts, opening each preview to real-time audience reactions while the pieces are still on display. Instead of waiting weeks to learn whether a silhouette, color, or fabric choice resonated, designers can watch the response unfold in the room as it happens. Models and creators, meanwhile, can collaborate with brands directly inside those same live sessions, building visibility through engagement rather than through pre-existing follower counts or agency relationships. For everyday users, Style Lab opens a browsing experience built around featured looks, live fashion sessions, and the ability to follow designers whose work is starting to gain traction, all powered by CircleHub's discovery engine, which ranks visibility by relevance and engagement signals rather than audience size.

The launch of Style Lab builds on the momentum CircleHub has generated since introducing its early-access community, which grew to more than 48,000 members , spanning creators, small businesses, ambassadors, influencers, and everyday users, ahead of the platform's public rollout. CircleHub distinguishes itself from established social and discovery platforms by ranking visibility through signals, a measure of relevance and engagement, rather than follower totals, positioning itself as part of a broader shift toward intent-based discovery at a time when major platforms face increasing scrutiny over algorithmic opacity and the commercial exploitation of user attention. Style Lab extends that same signal-based model into fashion specifically, giving designers and models a way to be discovered based on what audiences respond to in the moment rather than the size of an existing following.

Designers, models, and fashion-focused users can access Style Lab through the CircleHub platform by joining as members or signing up for early access at joincirclehub.com . Businesses and brands looking to collaborate with models and creators through Style Lab can register through the platform's dedicated business sign-up option. CircleHub is currently expanding across major U.S. markets, with international growth expected to follow, and Style Lab is rolling out as part of that broader expansion.

About CircleHub

CircleHub is a U.S.-based intent-driven discovery platform built around category-based search, radius discovery, collaboration and feedback tools, creator tools, business discovery, and reputation systems, all within a single environment. Rather than ranking visibility by follower counts, CircleHub uses a signal-based system that surfaces creators, businesses, and everyday users based on relevance, engagement, and intent, allowing people to be discovered without needing an existing audience.

Since opening early access, CircleHub has built a community of more than 48,000 members, including creators, small businesses, ambassadors, and influencers, and has continued expanding its platform and feature set, including the introduction of Style Lab, as it rolls out across major U.S. markets ahead of planned international growth.

Media Contact:

Brett Collins

brett@joincirclehub.com

CircleHub

joincirclehub.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59209f6c-9b57-4845-980a-31a3c5fced8e