In-Store Digital Advertising Display Market to Reach $7.69 Billion by 2030 as Retail Media Networks Expand

Dublin, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Store Digital Advertising Display Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global in-store digital advertising display market is projected to grow from $4.39 billion in 2025 to $4.90 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The market is forecast to reach $7.69 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.9%, supported by rapid advances in retail media, digital signage technology and personalized customer engagement.

Historical market growth reflects the retail sector's transition from static promotional boards and printed advertising to LCD signage and centralized content management systems. Retailers are increasingly investing in connected display infrastructure that enables coordinated campaigns, faster promotional updates and consistent messaging across multiple store locations.

Future growth will be driven by artificial intelligence-powered advertising, programmatic retail media networks, interactive displays and omnichannel engagement strategies. Demand for real-time content optimization is also increasing as retailers seek to tailor promotions according to customer behavior, inventory levels, store traffic and campaign performance.

Key in-store digital advertising display market trends include dynamic content scheduling based on footfall patterns, integration with customer loyalty programs and wider adoption of energy-efficient signage. Modular display systems are also gaining traction among retailers that require scalable infrastructure across supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, shopping centers and other multi-format environments.

The continued expansion of quick-service restaurant chains is expected to create significant market opportunities. Urbanization, evolving consumer lifestyles and demand for convenient dining are encouraging restaurant operators to deploy digital menu boards, self-service kiosks and promotional screens. These systems support rapid menu updates, improve order efficiency and create additional upselling opportunities. Canada had 21,243 fast-food restaurants in 2025, an increase of 3% from 2024, according to Made in CA, highlighting the continued development of this customer segment.

Technology providers are focusing on low-power display solutions that reduce operating costs and support remote content updates. In January 2026, Samsung Electronics launched Color E-Paper displays for business applications, targeting retail and commercial environments. The displays combine high visibility with centralized content management, enabling businesses to replace printed promotional materials while lowering energy consumption compared with traditional LCD signage.

Strategic acquisitions are also strengthening the competitive landscape. In June 2024, STRATACACHE acquired Germany-based MasterPoint for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expanded STRATACACHE's ability to deploy and operate large-scale digital signage and retail media networks for retailers, fast-moving consumer goods companies and hospitality brands. It also added localized systems integration, operational and field-service capabilities across Germany and the Benelux region.

Major companies in the in-store digital advertising display market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Sharp NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Leyard Optoelectronic Co. Ltd., Unilumin Group Co. Ltd., Daktronics Inc., Elo Touch Solutions Inc., STRATACACHE Inc., Peerless-AV LLC, BrightSign LLC, Mvix Inc., Korbyt Inc., IBASE Technology Inc., Nanolumens Inc., YCD Multimedia Ltd., CAYIN Technology Co. Ltd., ScreenCloud Ltd., Signagelive Ltd. and OptiSigns Inc.

North America was the largest regional market in 2025, supported by mature retail infrastructure and strong adoption of digital signage and retail media technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth through 2030 as retailers modernize stores, expand connected commerce strategies and invest in digital customer experiences. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

The in-store digital advertising display market includes digital signage displays, LCD advertising screens, LED panels, interactive touch-screen kiosks, digital menu boards, shelf-edge displays and video walls. Related services include content and advertising campaign management, installation, maintenance, remote monitoring, media scheduling, content creation, data analytics and performance tracking.

Strong investment in physical retail media, combined with AI-driven personalization and energy-efficient display innovation, is expected to sustain market momentum. As brands seek measurable engagement at the point of purchase, in-store digital advertising displays are becoming an increasingly important component of integrated retail marketing strategies

Reasons to Purchase:

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Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

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Benchmark performance against key competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring to measure market potential.

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Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you along with an Excel data sheet for easy data extraction and analysis.

All data from the report will also be delivered in an excel dashboard format.

Description



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for in-store digital advertising display? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward, including technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences? The in-store digital advertising display market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. This section also examines key products and services offered in the market, evaluates brand-level differentiation, compares product features, and highlights major innovation and product development trends.

The supply chain analysis section provides an overview of the entire value chain, including key raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis. It also provides a list competitor at each level of the supply chain.

The updated trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it evolves and highlights emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation. It suggests how companies can leverage these advancements to strengthen their market position and achieve competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape section provides an overview of the key regulatory frameworks, regularity bodies, associations, and government policies influencing the market. It also examines major investment flows, incentives, and funding trends shaping industry growth and innovation.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include the technological advancements such as AI and automation, Russia-Ukraine war, trade tariffs (government-imposed import/export duties), elevated inflation and interest rates.

The total addressable market (TAM) analysis section defines and estimates the market potential compares it with the current market size, and provides strategic insights and growth opportunities based on this evaluation.

The market attractiveness scoring section evaluates the market based on a quantitative scoring framework that considers growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile. It also provides interpretive insights and strategic implications for decision-makers.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

Expanded geographical coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting recent supply chain realignments and manufacturing shifts in the region. This section analyzes how these markets are becoming increasingly important hubs in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The company scoring matrix section evaluates and ranks leading companies based on a multi-parameter framework that includes market share or revenues, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Technology: Liquid Crystal Display; Light Emitting Diode; Organic Light Emitting Diode; Projection

3) By Resolution: Eight K Resolution; Four K Resolution; Full High Definition; High Definition; Lower Than High Definition

4) By End Use: Retail Stores; Restaurants And Quick Service Restaurants; Transportation Hubs; Other End Uses



Subsegments:



1) By Hardware: Display Screens; Mounting Systems; Media Players; Touch Panels; Connectivity Modules; Power Supply Units; Enclosures; Sensors

2) By Software: Content Management Software; Scheduling Software; Analytics Software; Remote Monitoring Software; Security Software; Integration Platforms; Reporting Tools; User Interface Applications

3) By Services: Installation Services; Maintenance Services; Content Creation Services; Technical Support Services; Consulting Services; Training Services; System Upgrades; Managed Services



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this In-Store Digital Advertising Display market report include:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Group Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions Ltd.

Leyard Optoelectronic Co. Ltd.

Unilumin Group Co. Ltd.

Daktronics Inc.

Elo Touch Solutions Inc.

STRATACACHE Inc.

Peerless-AV LLC

BrightSign LLC

Mvix Inc.

Korbyt Inc.

IBASE Technology Inc.

Nanolumens Inc.

YCD Multimedia Ltd.

CAYIN Technology Co. Ltd.

ScreenCloud Ltd.

Signagelive Ltd.

OptiSigns Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/shypgk

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