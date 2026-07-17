TV Steph’s Boost for ‘Lost Generation’

LONDON, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former apprentice and TV star Steph McGovern is set to host the UK’s first Vocational Celebration Day on Thursday 6 August 2026 – live from Cornwall.

The new initiative, powered by the former Sector Skills Council Enginuity and awarding organisation EAL, is designed to shine a spotlight on the important contributions of vocational training and skilled trades to the nation's prosperity and re-engage the ‘Lost Generation.’

Teagle, a hugely successful agricultural machinery company in Truro, has been selected to host the national celebration, which is to be streamed and televised live.

The first Vocational Celebration Day is seen as an important milestone in bringing about a seed change in parity of esteem between academic and vocational pathways to work.

A recent interim report from former Minister Alan Milburn highlighted the plight of more than a million NEET’s (those not in employment, education or training), who have been cast adrift in modern Britain.

Steph, who was an Apprentice Engineer at Black+Decker on Teesside, is set to host the proceedings with a live televised event which will incorporate celebrations from workplaces and colleges across devolved nations and regions.

“This is brilliant news and long overdue,” said Steph. “Why should academics have all the fun and glory? We have graduation days, A-Level Day, GCSE Day – now Vocational Celebration Day.

“I’ve been banging on for years about the need to celebrate vocational qualifications in the same way we do purely academic success stories. Let’s face it, vocational learners are the lifeblood of our country and yet have been left in the shadows.

“We want to make sure that this changes and these brilliant people get to celebrate in style.”

The programme, a special edition of the hit podcast Steph on Skills: Powered by Enginuity, goes live on Thursday 6 August 2026, streamed live on YouTube and social platforms at 10.00 and will be fed to news networks.

The programme will feature young learners from across the country, employers, educators and government leaders.

Devised and driven by Enginuity and awarding organisation EAL, Vocational Celebration Day aims to raise the status and profile of the thousands of young people who are doing their bit to build a better, more prosperous Britain.

Media Contact: Dan Kirkby

Email: dan@dkpr.co.uk

Phone: +44(0)7785 392735

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a867876c-d046-49e1-a8c6-91ecd535d03c