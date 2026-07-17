North America Contract Cleaning Market Forecast to Add More Than USD 35.89 Billion by 2031

Dublin, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Contract Cleaning Services Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America contract cleaning market is projected to add more than USD 35.89 billion between 2026 and 2031, according to the research report, North America Contract Cleaning Market Outlook, 2031. Growth is being supported by expanding commercial infrastructure, increased outsourcing, stricter sanitation requirements and rising demand for technology-enabled facility hygiene services.

Contract cleaning services have evolved significantly during the past two decades. Providers now combine trained workforces with autonomous floor scrubbers, electrostatic sprayers, microfiber systems, digital scheduling platforms and connected monitoring tools. Client expectations have also shifted toward documented compliance, measurable performance, transparent service protocols and customized contracts aligned with building occupancy and facility usage.

Economic growth, urbanization and investment in offices, healthcare facilities, logistics centers, public infrastructure and industrial sites continue to strengthen regional demand. Metropolitan markets remain the largest service areas because of their concentration of corporate offices, retail properties, airports, educational institutions and transit systems. Demand is also increasing in industrial and rural locations as logistics, manufacturing and distribution networks expand.

Key North America Contract Cleaning Market Drivers

Operational outsourcing: Organizations are transferring cleaning responsibilities to specialist providers to improve cost control, workforce scalability, regulatory management and service consistency across multiple locations.

Organizations are transferring cleaning responsibilities to specialist providers to improve cost control, workforce scalability, regulatory management and service consistency across multiple locations. Hygiene and compliance requirements: Healthcare, education, corporate and public-sector facilities increasingly require documented sanitation programs and verifiable cleanliness standards.

Healthcare, education, corporate and public-sector facilities increasingly require documented sanitation programs and verifiable cleanliness standards. Automation and digitalization: Robotic equipment, smart washroom systems, digital workforce management and real-time reporting are improving productivity and service transparency.

Robotic equipment, smart washroom systems, digital workforce management and real-time reporting are improving productivity and service transparency. Sustainable cleaning practices: Eco-certified chemicals, water-efficient equipment and waste-reduction programs are becoming important criteria in contract selection.

Labor shortages and margin compression remain significant market challenges. High employee turnover, wage inflation and competition from other service industries are increasing recruitment and training costs. At the same time, higher prices for chemicals, consumables, equipment and compliance programs are pressuring providers operating under fixed-price agreements. These conditions are accelerating investment in automation, workforce optimization and performance-based pricing models.

General Cleaning Retains the Largest Service Share

General cleaning leads the North America contract cleaning services market because offices, hospitals, schools, retail properties and public facilities require continuous maintenance. Recurring demand, standardized operating procedures and alignment with health and safety requirements support long-term contracts. General cleaning also provides an entry point for suppliers to expand into disinfection, floor care, window cleaning and specialized facility services.

Industrial Facilities Represent the Fastest-Growing End-User Segment

Manufacturing plants, warehouses, food-processing facilities and logistics centers are generating strong demand for specialized industrial cleaning. These environments require trained personnel, advanced equipment, documented chemical handling and strict occupational safety procedures. Continued investment in automated production and high-capacity distribution infrastructure is further increasing the need for cleaning services that protect equipment, product quality and workforce safety without disrupting operations.

Outsourced Cleaning Services Continue to Lead

Outsourced services dominate the market as organizations seek access to trained personnel, standardized processes, specialist equipment and compliance expertise without maintaining internal cleaning teams. Professional providers can scale staffing for seasonal requirements, changing occupancy levels and special events while implementing technology consistently across client locations.

United States Maintains Regional Market Leadership

The United States leads the North America contract cleaning market due to its extensive commercial, healthcare, educational, hospitality, transportation and industrial infrastructure. Regulatory requirements, dense urban property markets and widespread adoption of outsourced facility services support sustained demand. Canada continues to emphasize environmentally responsible cleaning standards, while Mexico is experiencing gradual growth driven by commercial real estate, manufacturing and logistics development.

Report Coverage

Historic year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026

Forecast year: 2031

The report evaluates market value, forecasts, growth drivers, challenges, trends, company profiles and strategic recommendations. Service categories include general cleaning, floor and carpet cleaning, window cleaning, disinfection and sanitization, industrial cleaning, and exterior and specialized cleaning. End-user analysis covers residential, commercial and industrial facilities, while service delivery is assessed across in-house and outsourced models.

North America Contract Cleaning Market Outlook, 2031 provides strategic insight into the technologies, operating models and customer requirements shaping the future of professional cleaning services throughout the region.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





Sodexo S.A.

ISS A/S

ABM Industries Inc.

Compass Group plc

Aramark

Jani-King International, Inc.

Anago Cleaning Systems Inc.

Duraclean International Inc.

Pritchard Industries Inc.

Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc.

KMAC International Pte Ltd

GDI Integrated Facility Services



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bjcvww

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