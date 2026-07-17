Artificial Intelligence, Adaptive Radiotherapy and Treatment Automation Transform Global Cancer Care

Dublin, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiotherapy Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Radiotherapy Market research report provides an in-depth assessment of clinical, technological, operational, and regional developments shaping cancer treatment. The market is projected to reach USD 10.01 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 7.73% to USD 15.72 billion by 2032. Its analysis supports strategic planning by highlighting investment priorities, capacity gaps, emerging technologies, and opportunities across established and underserved healthcare markets.

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

Radiotherapy remains a cornerstone of oncology, used alongside surgery, systemic therapy, immunotherapy, and palliative care. Demand is supported by population aging, improved screening, longer cancer survivorship, and a growing global cancer burden. Approximately 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer deaths were recorded worldwide in 2022.

Persistent shortages of treatment equipment, brachytherapy capacity, trained professionals, and maintenance services continue to restrict access, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. The report identifies where infrastructure development, workforce investment, and scalable care models could create meaningful market opportunities while reducing operational risk.

Transformative Shifts in Radiotherapy Delivery

Clinical practice is moving toward precision techniques that improve tumor control while limiting radiation exposure to healthy tissue. Key developments include:

. Intensity-modulated and image-guided radiotherapy

. Stereotactic body radiotherapy and stereotactic radiosurgery

. Adaptive radiotherapy and proton therapy

. Brachytherapy and hypofractionated treatment regimens

Hypofractionation can reduce patient visits and increase treatment capacity when supported by appropriate protocols and quality assurance. Radiotherapy is also becoming more closely integrated with chemotherapy, targeted treatments, hormone therapy, and immunotherapy, increasing the importance of multidisciplinary planning.

Departments are adopting digital treatment planning, automated contouring, cloud collaboration, electronic quality management, and workflow optimization. Investment decisions increasingly consider equipment uptime, interoperability, cybersecurity, service support, training, patient throughput, and clinical governance.

Artificial Intelligence in Radiotherapy

Artificial intelligence is influencing imaging, auto-contouring, dose optimization, adaptive planning, quality assurance, workflow triage, and follow-up. Machine learning is also being explored for toxicity prediction, motion management, image reconstruction, radiomics, outcome modeling, and real-world evidence generation.

AI can improve consistency and reduce repetitive workloads, allowing specialists to focus on complex clinical decisions and patient care. Adoption nevertheless requires local validation, representative datasets, human oversight, cybersecurity controls, audit trails, continuous monitoring, and clear accountability. These insights enable technology leaders to evaluate solutions based on measurable clinical and operational value rather than automation alone.

Regional and Economic Group Insights

. Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are expanding advanced radiotherapy capacity, although urban and rural access remains uneven.

. Europe: Mature oncology networks support adaptive treatment, hypofractionation, clinical standardization, and research collaboration, while staffing and equipment replacement remain challenges.

. North America: The United States and Canada lead in stereotactic radiotherapy, proton therapy, adaptive treatment, clinical research, and quality assurance.

. Latin America: Brazil and Mexico are expanding capacity, but public-sector disparities and specialist shortages persist.

. Africa: Progress depends on sustainable financing, maintenance programs, training pipelines, and national cancer control planning.

. Middle East: Gulf countries are investing in specialized oncology centers, modern equipment, and multidisciplinary care pathways.

G7, NATO, and European Union markets generally lead in research, guideline development, cybersecurity, and advanced technology adoption. BRICS, ASEAN, and GCC countries present varied opportunities tied to equipment expansion, workforce training, affordable protocols, digital planning, and regional care networks. Comparative regional intelligence can inform market entry strategies and help organizations prioritize partnerships and resource allocation.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

. Assess the complete treatment ecosystem, including equipment, software, imaging, maintenance, cybersecurity, and quality assurance.

. Expand workforce pipelines for radiation oncologists, physicists, dosimetrists, therapists, nurses, engineers, and data specialists.

. Validate AI tools locally and maintain continuous clinical oversight.

. Develop hub-and-spoke networks, remote planning support, shared training platforms, and phased technology deployment.

. Reduce waiting times and financial or geographic barriers through patient-centered operating models.

Key Takeaways from This Report

. The market is forecast to reach USD 15.72 billion by 2032, growing at a 7.73% CAGR.

. Precision radiotherapy, hypofractionation, adaptive workflows, and AI are reshaping treatment delivery.

. Infrastructure, workforce, maintenance, and governance are as critical as equipment investment.

. Significant growth opportunities exist in underserved regions and expanding oncology networks.

. Sustainable adoption requires clinical validation, interoperability, quality assurance, and equitable access.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $15.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. New Revenue Opportunities

3.5. Next-Generation Business Models

3.6. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026



7. Radiotherapy Market, by Radiotherapy Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. External Beam Radiotherapy

7.2.1. X Ray Radiotherapy

7.2.2. 3D Conformal Radiation Therapy

7.2.3. Image Guided Radiotherapy

7.2.4. Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy

7.2.5. Stereotactic Radiosurgery

7.2.6. Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy

7.3. Internal Radiotherapy

7.3.1. High Dose Rate Brachytherapy

7.3.2. Low Dose Rate Brachytherapy

7.4. Intraoperative Radiotherapy



8. Radiotherapy Market, by Component

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hardware

8.2.1. Brachytherapy Afterloaders

8.2.2. Gamma Knife Systems

8.2.3. Imaging & Guidance Systems

8.2.4. Linear Accelerators (LINACs)

8.2.5. Multileaf Collimators (MLCs)

8.2.6. Proton Therapy Systems

8.3. Service

8.3.1. Maintenance & Calibration

8.3.2. Training & Consulting

8.4. Software

8.4.1. Treatment Planning Systems

8.4.2. Dose Calculation Software



9. Radiotherapy Market, by Procedure Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Curative Radiotherapy

9.3. Palliative Radiotherapy

9.4. Adjuvant Radiotherapy



10. Radiotherapy Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Brain Tumors

10.3. Breast Cancer

10.4. Cervical Cancer

10.5. Gastrointestinal Cancer

10.5.1. Colorectal Cancer

10.5.2. Esophageal Cancer

10.5.3. Pancreatic Cancer

10.5.4. Liver Cancer

10.6. Head & Neck Cancer

10.7. Lung Cancer

10.8. Prostate Cancer

10.9. Spine Cancer



11. Radiotherapy Market, by End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

11.3. Hospitals

11.4. Specialty Clinics

11.5. Cancer Research Institutes



12. Radiotherapy Market, by Region

12.1. Asia-Pacific

12.2. Europe

12.3. North America

12.4. Latin America

12.5. Africa

12.6. Middle East



13. Radiotherapy Market, by Group

13.1. NATO

13.2. G7

13.3. European Union

13.4. BRICS

13.5. ASEAN

13.6. GCC



14. Radiotherapy Market, by Country

14.1. United States

14.2. China

14.3. Germany

14.4. Japan

14.5. India

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. France

14.8. Canada

14.9. Italy

14.10. Australia

14.11. Brazil

14.12. South Korea

14.13. Mexico

14.14. Russia

14.15. Spain



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

15.3. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

15.3.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

15.3.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

15.4. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

15.5. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

15.6. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025



16. Company Profiles

16.1. Siemens Healthineers AG

16.2. Elekta AB

16.3. Accuray Incorporated

16.4. IBA Dosimetry GmbH

16.5. Hitachi, Ltd.

16.6. Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

16.7. ViewRay Technologies, Inc.

16.8. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

16.9. Carl Zeiss AG

16.10. Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

16.11. Agilent Technologies Inc.

16.12. BEBIG Medical GmbH

16.13. Brainlab AG

16.14. Canon Medical Systems Corporation

16.15. Cardinal Health, Inc.

16.16. CivaTech Oncology Inc.

16.17. CQ Medical

16.18. Epsilon Elektronik

16.19. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

16.20. Healvita Group GmbH

16.21. IntraOp Medical, Inc.

16.22. Klarity Medical Products

16.23. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

16.24. Leo Cancer Care

16.25. RaySearch Laboratories AB

16.26. RefleXion Medical Inc.

16.27. Revvity, Inc.

16.28. Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

16.29. Theragenics Corporation

16.30. Toshiba Corporation

16.31. Vision RT Ltd.

16.32. Xstrahl Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9y0i0p

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