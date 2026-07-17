Industrial System Integrator and IIoT Technology Market to Reach USD 2.20 Trillion by 2032

Dublin, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial System Integrator & Industrial Internet of Things Technology Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global industrial system integrator and Industrial Internet of Things technology market is projected to reach USD 617.93 billion in 2026 and grow to USD 2.20 trillion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate of 23.47%. Market expansion is being driven by rising demand for connected industrial operations, predictive maintenance, real-time asset visibility, energy efficiency and resilient supply chains.

Industrial system integrators are becoming strategic partners across manufacturing, energy, utilities, logistics, mining, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food processing and infrastructure. Enterprises are connecting programmable logic controllers, SCADA and distributed control systems, robotics, sensors, edge gateways, manufacturing execution systems, enterprise resource planning platforms and cloud environments. This transition is moving system integration beyond project-based automation toward lifecycle-focused digital operations.

Smart Manufacturing and OT-IT Convergence Reshape Industrial Operations

The market is undergoing a structural shift from isolated automation projects to connected, software-defined industrial ecosystems. Modern industrial IoT integration requires expertise spanning control engineering, industrial networking, cloud architecture, data engineering, process optimization and governance. Organizations are prioritizing interoperable architectures that reduce vendor dependency, support regulatory compliance and enable scalable modernization without disrupting mission-critical production.

Edge computing is central to this transformation. Industrial gateways and computing platforms support local data filtering, protocol conversion, anomaly detection and latency-sensitive analytics. Cloud environments complement these deployments by enabling cross-site analytics, digital twins, fleet-level asset monitoring and remote operations. Open standards, unified data models and secure data exchange are also gaining importance as businesses integrate legacy equipment with modern automation and enterprise applications.

Industrial cybersecurity remains a defining investment priority. New integration projects increasingly incorporate network segmentation, secure remote access, identity and access management, asset inventories, vulnerability management, backup and recovery planning, and coordinated incident response. These capabilities are especially critical across energy, water, transportation, advanced manufacturing and other essential infrastructure sectors.

Artificial Intelligence Accelerates Predictive and Autonomous Operations

Artificial intelligence is extending industrial IoT programs beyond monitoring into predictive, prescriptive and increasingly autonomous decision support. High-value applications include predictive maintenance, vibration analysis, thermal monitoring, computer vision inspection, process optimization, alarm rationalization, production scheduling and energy management.

AI-enabled asset reliability programs analyze vibration, temperature, current, pressure, flow and acoustic data to identify early performance deviations. When connected with maintenance management and spare-parts systems, these insights support condition-based interventions and reduce unplanned downtime. Edge AI enables low-latency inference close to equipment, while cloud-based models support fleet-level analysis and continuous improvement.

Successful industrial AI deployments depend on reliable time-series data, domain-informed engineering, model governance, explainable outputs and human oversight. Generative AI is also emerging in engineering documentation, operator guidance, code assistance and maintenance workflows, although validation and safety controls remain essential.

Regional Industrial IoT Adoption Gains Momentum

Asia-Pacific is a major growth center, supported by electronics, automotive, semiconductor, robotics and large-scale manufacturing investment. Europe continues to emphasize interoperable industrial data, energy efficiency, cybersecurity, traceability and sustainability compliance. North America is advancing cloud-connected manufacturing, critical infrastructure security, predictive maintenance, reshoring and grid modernization.

Latin America is expanding industrial IoT adoption across mining, oil and gas, food processing, pulp and paper, utilities and logistics. Africa is seeing increased deployment in mining, ports, renewable energy and industrial infrastructure, while the Middle East is investing in energy digitalization, water management, metals, logistics and smart infrastructure. ASEAN and GCC markets are also creating significant opportunities for cybersecure automation, remote asset monitoring and scalable edge-to-cloud connectivity.

Strategic Priorities for Industrial Leaders

Industrial organizations should align IIoT investment with measurable outcomes, including lower unplanned downtime, reduced energy consumption, improved first-pass yield, higher asset utilization and stronger traceability. Secure OT-IT convergence roadmaps should address asset discovery, network segmentation, data governance, remote connectivity, access controls and lifecycle cybersecurity.

Open architectures, protocol translation and contextual data models can reduce integration complexity across machines, historians, manufacturing execution systems, ERP platforms, maintenance systems and cloud analytics. AI initiatives should include data-quality validation, performance thresholds, human-in-the-loop controls and direct integration with operational workflows.

Outlook

Industrial system integrator and IIoT technology capabilities are becoming foundational to connected, resilient and sustainable industry. As edge computing, digital twins, artificial intelligence and industrial cybersecurity mature, demand will continue to rise for integration partners that can connect brownfield assets, automation systems, enterprise platforms and cloud environments. Providers combining domain expertise, secure architecture, interoperability and lifecycle support will remain central to the evolution of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing worldwide.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $617.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2200 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured





Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Microsoft Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

PTC Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

General Electric Company

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Accenture plc

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc

Advantech Co., Ltd.

ATS Corporation

C3 IoT Inc.

Capgemini SE

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Dassault Systèmes SE

Dell Inc.

Eurotech S.p.A.

Fujitsu Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Infosys Limited

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

KUKA AG

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

RoviSys Company, LLC

Samsara Inc.

SAP SE

Software AG

Tech Mahindra Limited

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

Wipro Limited

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eq1npa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment