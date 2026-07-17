Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 Now Available — Forecasts Growth from $2.37B to $10.27B, Profiles Shell, BP, TotalEnergies, Neste, and 49 Other Key Players

Dublin, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market is projected to reach USD 2.37 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 27.50% to USD 10.27 billion by 2032. This market research report examines the policies, technologies, production pathways, regional dynamics, and competitive factors shaping sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) adoption across the global aviation ecosystem. Its insights support strategic planning, market entry assessment, investment prioritization, and risk mitigation.
Market Overview
SAF has evolved from a niche decarbonization option into a strategic priority for aviation, energy, logistics, and public policy stakeholders. Produced from eligible renewable or waste-based feedstocks, as well as power-to-liquid pathways using captured carbon and low-carbon hydrogen, SAF can reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions while remaining compatible with existing aircraft and airport fueling systems under approved blending specifications.
Growth is being reinforced by airline net-zero commitments, blending mandates, emissions frameworks, and scrutiny of corporate travel and air cargo emissions. Key constraints include feedstock availability, certification requirements, production scalability, price premiums, chain-of-custody accounting, and the need for long-term offtake agreements.
Transformative Market Shifts
Policy certainty, technology diversification, and closer integration with low-carbon energy systems are reshaping the market. Blending mandates, carbon intensity standards, government incentives, and aviation emissions programs are accelerating investment and adoption.
Production is expanding beyond hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids into alcohol-to-jet, Fischer-Tropsch synthetic paraffinic kerosene, co-processing, and e-fuel pathways. Airlines are increasingly using multi-year offtake agreements, book-and-claim systems, and corporate SAF programs to address cost gaps. The analysis enables decision-makers to compare pathways, identify scalable opportunities, and evaluate exposure to regulatory or supply-chain changes.
Artificial Intelligence Across the SAF Value Chain
Artificial intelligence is improving feedstock mapping, logistics planning, fraud-risk detection, process yields, catalyst performance, energy efficiency, and predictive maintenance. AI-enabled lifecycle assessment can also integrate feedstock origin, transportation, conversion efficiency, hydrogen sources, land-use risks, and certification records.
In aviation operations, AI can complement SAF through optimized flight planning, payload management, fuel-burn reduction, and contrail research. Effective deployment depends on auditable models, transparent data governance, cybersecurity controls, and alignment with recognized sustainability certification systems.
Regional and Economic Group Insights
Asia-Pacific is gaining importance through rapid air traffic growth, refinery modernization, airport hub strategies, and policy activity in Japan, Singapore, Australia, India, China, and South Korea. North America benefits from tax incentives, low-carbon fuel programs, available agricultural and waste feedstocks, and strong airline procurement activity.
Europe remains the most policy-driven market, supported by binding requirements, stringent sustainability criteria, and growing emphasis on synthetic fuels. Latin America offers significant potential from sugarcane ethanol, agricultural residues, biomass, and renewable power. The Middle East is linking SAF development with aviation hub competitiveness, solar energy, and green hydrogen, while Africa presents longer-term opportunities in biomass, waste valorization, and renewable power.
ASEAN, the GCC, European Union, BRICS, G7, and NATO each influence adoption through distinct combinations of regulation, financing, feedstock access, aviation demand, energy security, and technology capacity. These comparisons provide a practical basis for selecting priority markets and developing region-specific partnership strategies.
Country-Level Opportunities
. The United States and Canada are supported by incentives, clean fuel policies, feedstock availability, and significant aviation demand.
. Brazil is well positioned for alcohol-to-jet production through its ethanol expertise and agricultural resources.
. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain combine policy support, refinery assets, renewable hydrogen development, and synthetic fuel ambitions.
. China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea offer opportunities tied to aviation growth, refining capacity, renewable resources, and national decarbonization programs.
. Mexico and Russia possess relevant aviation or energy capabilities, although policy certainty, financing, certification access, and international restrictions may affect development.
Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders
. Diversify feedstocks and invest in flexible production platforms.
. Secure long-term offtake agreements and bankable value-chain partnerships.
. Strengthen lifecycle emissions verification, digital traceability, and carbon accounting.
. Prepare airport storage, blending, quality-control, and documentation systems.
. Combine direct procurement with book-and-claim and corporate customer programs.
. Monitor certification standards, incentives, and infrastructure requirements to reduce compliance and investment risks.
Key Takeaways from This Report
. The market is forecast to grow from USD 2.37 billion in 2026 to USD 10.27 billion by 2032.
. Regulation, technology diversification, airline commitments, and long-term procurement are the primary growth catalysts.
. Competitive advantage depends on secure feedstocks, scalable technologies, verified emissions performance, and resilient partnerships.
. AI and digital traceability can improve efficiency and credibility when supported by auditable governance.
. Regional strategies must reflect differences in policy, infrastructure, resources, certification capacity, and aviation demand.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|189
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.37 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$10.27 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|27.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. New Revenue Opportunities
3.5. Next-Generation Business Models
3.6. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Fuel Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Biofuel
7.3. Gas to Liquid Fuel
7.4. Hydrogen Fuel
7.5. Power to Liquid Fuel
7.5.1. Sun to Liquid Fuel
7.5.2. Wind to Liquid Fuel
8. Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Blending Capacity
8.1. Introduction
8.2. 30% to 50%
8.3. Above 50%
8.4. Below 30%
9. Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Conversion Technology
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Hydroprocessed Esters & Fatty Acids
9.3. Fischer Tropsch Synthesis
9.3.1. Biomass-to-Liquid FT
9.3.2. Waste-to-Liquid FT
9.4. Alcohol-to-Jet
9.4.1. Ethanol-to-Jet
9.4.2. Iso-Butanol-to-Jet
9.5. Power-to-Liquid
9.6. Gasification & Syngas Routes
9.7. Hydrothermal Liquefaction
10. Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Application Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Commercial Aviation
10.2.1. Cargo Airlines
10.2.2. Passenger Airlines
10.3. General Aviation
10.3.1. Charter Services
10.3.2. Private Jets
10.4. Military Aviation
11. Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Distribution Channel
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Direct Supply from Producer to Airline
11.3. Supply via Oil & Gas Majors
11.4. Airport Fuel Farms
11.5. Fixed Base Operators
11.6. Fuel Trading Houses
11.7. Digital Platforms & Marketplaces
12. Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Region
12.1. Asia-Pacific
12.2. Europe
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Africa
12.6. Middle East
13. Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Group
13.1. NATO
13.2. G7
13.3. European Union
13.4. BRICS
13.5. ASEAN
13.6. GCC
14. Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Country
14.1. United States
14.2. China
14.3. Germany
14.4. Japan
14.5. India
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. France
14.8. Canada
14.9. Australia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Brazil
14.12. South Korea
14.13. Mexico
14.14. Russia
14.15. Spain
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
15.3. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.3.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.3.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.4. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.5. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.6. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
16.2. Aemetis, Inc.
16.3. Amyris, Inc.
16.4. Axens SA
16.5. BP PLC
16.6. Chevron Corporation
16.7. China National Petroleum Corporation
16.8. CleanJoule
16.9. DGFuels, LLC
16.10. ENEOS Group
16.11. Enertrag SE
16.12. Eni S.p.A.
16.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation
16.14. Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc.
16.15. Gevo, Inc.
16.16. HIF Global
16.17. Honeywell International Inc.
16.18. Indian Oil Corporation Limited
16.19. INERATEC GmbH
16.20. KBR, Inc.
16.21. LanzaTech Global, Inc.
16.22. Linde PLC
16.23. Lummus Technology LLC
16.24. Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.
16.25. Mitsubishi Corporation
16.26. Montana Renewables, LLC by Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.
16.27. Neste Corporation
16.28. Norsk e-Fuel AS
16.29. Nova Pangaea Technologies Ltd
16.30. ORLEN S.A.
16.31. OxCCU Tech Limited
16.32. Phillips 66
16.33. Praj industries Ltd.
16.34. Preem Holdings AB
16.35. Raven SR Inc.
16.36. Red Rock Biofuels Holdings
16.37. RWE AG
16.38. Sasol Limited
16.39. Saudi Arabian Oil Company
16.40. Shell PLC
16.41. Siemens Energy AG
16.42. SkyNRG B.V.
16.43. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
16.44. Sunfire GmbH
16.45. Swedish Biofuels AB
16.46. Synhelion SA
16.47. Technip Energies N.V.
16.48. Topsoe A/S
16.49. TotalEnergies SE
16.50. Twelve Benefit Corporation
16.51. World Energy, LLC
16.52. Yokogawa Electric Corporation
16.53. Zero Petroleum Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u3b3cr
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