Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 Now Available — Forecasts Growth from $2.37B to $10.27B, Profiles Shell, BP, TotalEnergies, Neste, and 49 Other Key Players

Dublin, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market is projected to reach USD 2.37 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 27.50% to USD 10.27 billion by 2032. This market research report examines the policies, technologies, production pathways, regional dynamics, and competitive factors shaping sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) adoption across the global aviation ecosystem. Its insights support strategic planning, market entry assessment, investment prioritization, and risk mitigation.

Market Overview

SAF has evolved from a niche decarbonization option into a strategic priority for aviation, energy, logistics, and public policy stakeholders. Produced from eligible renewable or waste-based feedstocks, as well as power-to-liquid pathways using captured carbon and low-carbon hydrogen, SAF can reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions while remaining compatible with existing aircraft and airport fueling systems under approved blending specifications.

Growth is being reinforced by airline net-zero commitments, blending mandates, emissions frameworks, and scrutiny of corporate travel and air cargo emissions. Key constraints include feedstock availability, certification requirements, production scalability, price premiums, chain-of-custody accounting, and the need for long-term offtake agreements.

Transformative Market Shifts

Policy certainty, technology diversification, and closer integration with low-carbon energy systems are reshaping the market. Blending mandates, carbon intensity standards, government incentives, and aviation emissions programs are accelerating investment and adoption.

Production is expanding beyond hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids into alcohol-to-jet, Fischer-Tropsch synthetic paraffinic kerosene, co-processing, and e-fuel pathways. Airlines are increasingly using multi-year offtake agreements, book-and-claim systems, and corporate SAF programs to address cost gaps. The analysis enables decision-makers to compare pathways, identify scalable opportunities, and evaluate exposure to regulatory or supply-chain changes.

Artificial Intelligence Across the SAF Value Chain

Artificial intelligence is improving feedstock mapping, logistics planning, fraud-risk detection, process yields, catalyst performance, energy efficiency, and predictive maintenance. AI-enabled lifecycle assessment can also integrate feedstock origin, transportation, conversion efficiency, hydrogen sources, land-use risks, and certification records.

In aviation operations, AI can complement SAF through optimized flight planning, payload management, fuel-burn reduction, and contrail research. Effective deployment depends on auditable models, transparent data governance, cybersecurity controls, and alignment with recognized sustainability certification systems.

Regional and Economic Group Insights

Asia-Pacific is gaining importance through rapid air traffic growth, refinery modernization, airport hub strategies, and policy activity in Japan, Singapore, Australia, India, China, and South Korea. North America benefits from tax incentives, low-carbon fuel programs, available agricultural and waste feedstocks, and strong airline procurement activity.

Europe remains the most policy-driven market, supported by binding requirements, stringent sustainability criteria, and growing emphasis on synthetic fuels. Latin America offers significant potential from sugarcane ethanol, agricultural residues, biomass, and renewable power. The Middle East is linking SAF development with aviation hub competitiveness, solar energy, and green hydrogen, while Africa presents longer-term opportunities in biomass, waste valorization, and renewable power.

ASEAN, the GCC, European Union, BRICS, G7, and NATO each influence adoption through distinct combinations of regulation, financing, feedstock access, aviation demand, energy security, and technology capacity. These comparisons provide a practical basis for selecting priority markets and developing region-specific partnership strategies.

Country-Level Opportunities

. The United States and Canada are supported by incentives, clean fuel policies, feedstock availability, and significant aviation demand.

. Brazil is well positioned for alcohol-to-jet production through its ethanol expertise and agricultural resources.

. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain combine policy support, refinery assets, renewable hydrogen development, and synthetic fuel ambitions.

. China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea offer opportunities tied to aviation growth, refining capacity, renewable resources, and national decarbonization programs.

. Mexico and Russia possess relevant aviation or energy capabilities, although policy certainty, financing, certification access, and international restrictions may affect development.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

. Diversify feedstocks and invest in flexible production platforms.

. Secure long-term offtake agreements and bankable value-chain partnerships.

. Strengthen lifecycle emissions verification, digital traceability, and carbon accounting.

. Prepare airport storage, blending, quality-control, and documentation systems.

. Combine direct procurement with book-and-claim and corporate customer programs.

. Monitor certification standards, incentives, and infrastructure requirements to reduce compliance and investment risks.

Key Takeaways from This Report

. The market is forecast to grow from USD 2.37 billion in 2026 to USD 10.27 billion by 2032.

. Regulation, technology diversification, airline commitments, and long-term procurement are the primary growth catalysts.

. Competitive advantage depends on secure feedstocks, scalable technologies, verified emissions performance, and resilient partnerships.

. AI and digital traceability can improve efficiency and credibility when supported by auditable governance.

. Regional strategies must reflect differences in policy, infrastructure, resources, certification capacity, and aviation demand.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $10.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. New Revenue Opportunities

3.5. Next-Generation Business Models

3.6. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026



7. Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Fuel Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Biofuel

7.3. Gas to Liquid Fuel

7.4. Hydrogen Fuel

7.5. Power to Liquid Fuel

7.5.1. Sun to Liquid Fuel

7.5.2. Wind to Liquid Fuel



8. Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Blending Capacity

8.1. Introduction

8.2. 30% to 50%

8.3. Above 50%

8.4. Below 30%



9. Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Conversion Technology

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Hydroprocessed Esters & Fatty Acids

9.3. Fischer Tropsch Synthesis

9.3.1. Biomass-to-Liquid FT

9.3.2. Waste-to-Liquid FT

9.4. Alcohol-to-Jet

9.4.1. Ethanol-to-Jet

9.4.2. Iso-Butanol-to-Jet

9.5. Power-to-Liquid

9.6. Gasification & Syngas Routes

9.7. Hydrothermal Liquefaction



10. Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Application Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Commercial Aviation

10.2.1. Cargo Airlines

10.2.2. Passenger Airlines

10.3. General Aviation

10.3.1. Charter Services

10.3.2. Private Jets

10.4. Military Aviation



11. Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Direct Supply from Producer to Airline

11.3. Supply via Oil & Gas Majors

11.4. Airport Fuel Farms

11.5. Fixed Base Operators

11.6. Fuel Trading Houses

11.7. Digital Platforms & Marketplaces



12. Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Region

12.1. Asia-Pacific

12.2. Europe

12.3. North America

12.4. Latin America

12.5. Africa

12.6. Middle East



13. Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Group

13.1. NATO

13.2. G7

13.3. European Union

13.4. BRICS

13.5. ASEAN

13.6. GCC



14. Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, by Country

14.1. United States

14.2. China

14.3. Germany

14.4. Japan

14.5. India

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. France

14.8. Canada

14.9. Australia

14.10. Italy

14.11. Brazil

14.12. South Korea

14.13. Mexico

14.14. Russia

14.15. Spain



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

15.3. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

15.3.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

15.3.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

15.4. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

15.5. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

15.6. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025



16. Company Profiles

16.1. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

16.2. Aemetis, Inc.

16.3. Amyris, Inc.

16.4. Axens SA

16.5. BP PLC

16.6. Chevron Corporation

16.7. China National Petroleum Corporation

16.8. CleanJoule

16.9. DGFuels, LLC

16.10. ENEOS Group

16.11. Enertrag SE

16.12. Eni S.p.A.

16.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation

16.14. Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc.

16.15. Gevo, Inc.

16.16. HIF Global

16.17. Honeywell International Inc.

16.18. Indian Oil Corporation Limited

16.19. INERATEC GmbH

16.20. KBR, Inc.

16.21. LanzaTech Global, Inc.

16.22. Linde PLC

16.23. Lummus Technology LLC

16.24. Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.

16.25. Mitsubishi Corporation

16.26. Montana Renewables, LLC by Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

16.27. Neste Corporation

16.28. Norsk e-Fuel AS

16.29. Nova Pangaea Technologies Ltd

16.30. ORLEN S.A.

16.31. OxCCU Tech Limited

16.32. Phillips 66

16.33. Praj industries Ltd.

16.34. Preem Holdings AB

16.35. Raven SR Inc.

16.36. Red Rock Biofuels Holdings

16.37. RWE AG

16.38. Sasol Limited

16.39. Saudi Arabian Oil Company

16.40. Shell PLC

16.41. Siemens Energy AG

16.42. SkyNRG B.V.

16.43. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

16.44. Sunfire GmbH

16.45. Swedish Biofuels AB

16.46. Synhelion SA

16.47. Technip Energies N.V.

16.48. Topsoe A/S

16.49. TotalEnergies SE

16.50. Twelve Benefit Corporation

16.51. World Energy, LLC

16.52. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

16.53. Zero Petroleum Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u3b3cr

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