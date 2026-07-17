HTX DAO Burns Over $32.82 Million Worth of $HTX in H1 2026, Highlighting Strong Business Resilience





APIA, Samoa, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX DAO announced the successful completion of its $HTX token burn for Q2 2026 on July 15, 2026. On-chain data shows that a total of 7,474,935,439,560 $HTX tokens were burned in this round, valued at over $13.6 million. Following this latest burn, the cumulative volume of $HTX burned and pledged has reached 117.79 trillion tokens (backed by verifiable on-chain burn proofs).

Combined with Q1 data, HTX DAO burned a total of over $32.82 million worth of $HTX in the first half of 2026. At a time when broader market liquidity remains under sustained pressure, this deflationary track record stands out as a highly compelling achievement.

Retaining Strong “Value Generation” Capabilities in a Downturn

Looking back at the first half of the year, the crypto market experienced highly complex sentiment shifts and tight liquidity conditions — with BTC temporarily slipping below the $60,000 threshold. These headwinds were largely driven by macro factors, including diminished expectations for Fed rate cuts and consecutive net outflows from Spot ETFs. Concurrently, spot and derivatives trading volumes across the industry fell sharply, and the aggregate stablecoin supply contracted on a quarterly basis for the first time since Q3 2023.

Despite these industry-wide challenges, $HTX maintained a multi-million-dollar burn scale across consecutive quarters. This consistency not only reflects the steady execution of the HTX DAO deflationary mechanism but also highlights the exceptional operational resilience and counter-cyclical capabilities of the HTX platform.

According to H1 data disclosed by HTX, the platform's cumulative registered users reached 59.49 million, with total trading volume approaching $90 million. Additionally, the platform now supports over 612 trading pairs, covering mainstream assets, trending sectors, and high-potential new projects.

This robust trading activity and steady pipeline of asset listings have provided sufficient cash flow to support the ongoing deflation of $HTX.

Ecosystem Expansion Uplifts the Long-Term Value Potential

While large-scale token burns build the essential scarcity foundation for $HTX, the true driver of its long-term value is the continuous expansion of its use cases and ecosystem demand.

The HTX Genesis Hackathon — co-hosted by HTX DAO and B.AI, and co-organized by TinTinLand — is now entering its final stage. Featuring a 20,000 USDT prize pool alongside over $100,000 in computing power resources, the event drew participation from more than 200 developer teams. Participants focused on pioneering sectors, including $HTX utility scenarios, AI agent finance, on-chain asset management, DAO tools, and smart financial operating systems.

Notably, developer incentive programs of this kind do more than just introduce innovative projects to the ecosystem. They actively expand the utility of $HTX in decentralized governance, payments, incentives, and collaborative ecosystem synergies, creating more sustained and genuine utility demand for the token.

Looking ahead, as the HTX DAO governance framework matures, the developer ecosystem expands, and additional innovative applications go live, $HTX is poised to evolve from a standalone governance token into a critical value carrier. It will serve as the core link connecting trading, decentralized governance, developer networks, and AI innovation, securing a robust and sustainable foundation for the entire HTX DAO ecosystem.

About HTX DAO

As a multi-chain deployed decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), HTX DAO demonstrates an innovative governance approach. Unlike traditional corporate structures, it adopts a decentralized governance structure composed of a diversified group, jointly committed to the success of this organization. This unique ecosystem advocates openness and encourages all DAO participants to propose ideas that can promote the development of HTX DAO.

Contact Information

Website: www.htxdao.com

Email Address: media@htxdao.com

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