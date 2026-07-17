Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Size to Hit USD 6.14 Billion by 2035 as Sustainable Alternatives Gain Ground | SNS Insider

Austin, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market size was USD 3.84 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.14 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.79% from 2026–2035.

The demand for non-phthalate plasticizers continues to expand at a moderate pace due to regulatory actions against conventional phthalate plasticizers and the rising tendency toward safe and environmentally friendly substitutes. Growing health risks associated with phthalate plasticizers have led to the substitution of conventional plasticizers by non-phthalate plasticizers in application fields such as flooring, wall coverings, wires & cables, consumer goods, and the medical industry. A total of 14 phthalates has been included in the REACH Authorisation List by the European Chemicals Agency.





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Regulatory Support and Bio-Based Innovation to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The increasing trend towards regulatory tightening on phthalates provides immense market potential for manufacturers of non-phthalate plasticizers, especially in view of rising consumer demand for safer, environmentally friendly products, facilitated by growing use of REACH-compliant certification and bio-based feedstocks. The increase in investment in chemical manufacturing infrastructure in developing countries across Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East increases access to non-phthalate plasticizer products.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, Adipates Dominated the Market; Trimellitates Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Adipates was the largest segment with 39% share in 2025 due to good flexibility, lower temperature performance, and compatibility with various polymers, which made its application possible in consumer products, medicine, and construction materials where strength and softness are essential. The fastest growing CAGR will be registered by trimellitates during 2026-2035, driven by growing demand for highly thermally stable plasticizers for automotive, electronic, and cable manufacturing applications.

By Application, Flooring & Wall Coverings Dominated the Market; Wires & Cables Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Flooring & Wall Coverings held the largest market share, contributing 33% of revenues in 2025, as there was high utilization of flexible PVC material in both residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, in addition to an increased preference among consumers for green building materials. Wires & Cables held the most attractive growth prospect, and is forecast to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 due to growing investment in the power transmission, telecom infrastructure, and renewable energy projects.

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Regional Insights:

North America had a major market share in 2025 due to the presence of very strict regulations, continuous EPA restriction on phthalates, and the effective implementation of TSCA laws. Companies from different industries like construction, automotive, and consumer goods are shifting towards non-toxic alternatives, wherein the contribution of the U.S. in the region's revenue accounts for 82.5%.

The U.S. Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market is expected to be worth USD 0.63 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.01 Billion by 2035, witnessing a CAGR of around 4.51%. The rise can be attributed to TSCA regulations, significant presence of companies such as BASF, Eastman Chemical, and ExxonMobil Chemical in the domestic market, and the increasing demand for phthalate-free wire and cable insulation with the rising adoption of electric vehicles.

Europe Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market is estimated to be USD 1.00 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.56 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.52% during 2026–2035. Europe is a key player in the global non-phthalate plasticizers market, owing to stringent REACH regulations restricting phthalates including DEHP, DBP, and BBP in consumer articles. Germany holds the dominant share in Europe, backed by strong chemical manufacturing and consumer goods production, followed by France and the UK with expanding regulatory compliance needs.

Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of approximately 52% in 2025 and is also expected to register the fastest growth. This growth is attributed to favorable industrial expansion, growing manufacturing base, and rising number of end-user industries searching for safer substitutes in China and India. With growing domestic regulatory enforcement of phthalate restrictions, substitution toward DOTP and other non-phthalate alternatives continues accelerating, making the region the fastest growing market for the next 10 years.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Report:

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

LG Chem

ExxonMobil Chemical

UPC Technology Corporation

Shandong Hongxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

KLJ Group

Perstorp Holding AB

Adeka Corporation

Bluesail Chemical Group

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Deza a.s.

Polynt Group

Hanwha Solutions

Indo Nippon Chemical Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Vertellus Holdings LLC

Oxea GmbH

Recent Developments:

2024: Perstorp introduced Pevalen Pro 100 in January 2024, a non-phthalate plasticizer derived from 100% renewable carbon using mass balance principles, lowering carbon footprint by approximately 80% versus fossil-based alternatives.

Perstorp introduced Pevalen Pro 100 in January 2024, a non-phthalate plasticizer derived from 100% renewable carbon using mass balance principles, lowering carbon footprint by approximately 80% versus fossil-based alternatives. 2023: BASF launched Ecoflex EL 1165 in March 2023, a non-phthalate plasticizer with low odor and migration properties ideal for food packaging, toys, and medical devices.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADIPATE & TRIMELLITATE PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across flexibility and thermal-stability applications in industrial and consumer deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across flexibility and thermal-stability applications in industrial and consumer deployments globally. PHTHALATE SUBSTITUTION & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate REACH and TSCA compliance investment trends and manufacturer competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate REACH and TSCA compliance investment trends and manufacturer competitive positioning globally. CONSTRUCTION & CABLE APPLICATION METRICS – helps you analyze flooring, wall covering, and wire insulation adoption and infrastructure project growth globally.

– helps you analyze flooring, wall covering, and wire insulation adoption and infrastructure project growth globally. BIO-BASED PLASTICIZER & SUSTAINABILITY METRICS – helps you uncover growth in renewable-feedstock plasticizer adoption and circular economy-driven product development globally.

– helps you uncover growth in renewable-feedstock plasticizer adoption and circular economy-driven product development globally. EMERGING MARKET MANUFACTURING ACCESS METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in developing economy plasticizer manufacturing investment and supply expansion across Asia Pacific and Latin American markets globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in developing economy plasticizer manufacturing investment and supply expansion across Asia Pacific and Latin American markets globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & NON-PHTHALATE EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on product portfolio breadth and geographic distribution footprint globally.

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Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.84 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 6.14 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.79% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Adipates, Trimellitates, Benzoates, Epoxies, Others)

• By Application (Flooring & Wall Coverings, Wires & Cables, Films & Sheets, Coated Fabrics, Consumer Goods, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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