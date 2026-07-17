Gym Plus Launches Icon, a Compact Functional Trainer with Dual Cables and Smith Machine

Photo courtesy of Gym Plus

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gym Plus, an Australian home fitness equipment company, has announced the launch of Icon, an all-in-one functional trainer combining dual cable systems, a 7-degree angled Smith machine, and half rack functionality within a 1.54m by 1.24m footprint.

Icon includes integrated storage and is constructed with chrome-plated uprights and aluminum pulleys. The unit is available in two colorways, Matcha Green and Pink, in addition to a standard chrome finish. The dual cable system allows for a range of functional exercises, while the angled Smith machine and half-rack components provide guided bar-path training and rack-based lifts within a single unit. The compact footprint is intended for use in home gyms, apartments, garages, and small studio spaces where floor area is limited.

Icon is offered as part of the company's broader strength-training range, which includes power racks, cable towers, benches, and rack attachments, as well as its flooring, storage, and accessory product lines. The product joins Gym Plus's existing Power Rack collection , a category the company has continued to expand alongside its cable machine offerings. Consumers interested in the product can view specifications, pricing, and availability through the Gym Plus website, where Icon is listed within the company's All-In-One Functional Trainer collection.

"Icon was built around the idea that people should not have to choose between functionality and floor space," said Victoria Li, growth manager of Gym Plus. "Many of our customers are training in apartments, garages, or spare rooms where every square meter matters. Icon lets them access cable training, Smith machine work, and rack-based lifts from a single footprint."

Li added that the design and color choices were also intentional. "Home gym equipment has traditionally looked utilitarian. We wanted Icon to fit into a living space visually, not just functionally, which is part of why we introduced the Matcha Green and Pink options alongside the standard chrome finish."

Gym Plus will bring Icon to the Sydney Fitness Expo in September, following the product's introduction at an earlier showcase in Melbourne, giving attendees at both events an opportunity to view the trainer in person.

Visit the Gym Plus website to learn more.

About Gym Plus

Founded in 2015 and based in Melbourne, Australia, Gym Plus designs and supplies home gym and gymnastics equipment, including power racks, functional trainers, flooring, modular storage systems, and related accessories, and reports having delivered more than 300,000 products to customers across Australia, having served more than 100,000 individual fitness enthusiasts and over 8,000 business clients including gyms, schools, and community organizations, and holding a 4.9 out of 5 customer rating based on more than 2,600 reviews published on its website, with a click-and-collect facility at its Cranbourne West, Victoria location alongside online and trade ordering channels.

Contact Information:

Contact Name: Gym Plus Team

Email: support@gymplus.com.au

Website: https://gymplus.com.au/

Address: Cranbourne West VIC 3977, Australia

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1730d7d-a864-4a34-853d-c3103ed90c39