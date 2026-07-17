Co-promotion and Co-marketing Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2026 | Benchmark 384 Biopharma Co-commercialization Deals to Craft Smarter, Stronger, and More Profitable Deals

Dublin, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Co-promotion and Co-marketing in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Co-promotion and Co-marketing Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2026 report provides the most comprehensive analysis available of co-commercialization strategies across the life sciences industry. Featuring 384 detailed deal records and links to publicly available contracts where filed, this fully revised and updated report gives you an unmatched look inside the terms, structures, and strategies behind the industry's most impactful partnerships.



Whether you're negotiating a new alliance or benchmarking existing agreements, this report gives you the data-driven insights you need to craft smarter, stronger, and more profitable deals.



What You'll Gain

Access 384 Real-World Deals - Get the details on deal structure, revenue sharing, territory splits, and commercialization responsibilities, with links to online contract documents where available.

Understand Winning Structures - See how biopharma leaders split promotional duties, allocate rights, and manage exclusivity across co-promotion and co-marketing agreements.

Negotiate with Confidence - Leverage detailed financial data, including payment terms, to understand what's standard - and what's possible.

Learn from the Leaders - Examine how top players like Pfizer, Novartis and AstraZeneca approach co-commercialization.

Access Real Contracts - Where available, review actual SEC-filed agreements to understand deal mechanics that press releases and databases don't reveal.

Stay Ahead of Market Trends - Track activity including trends by year, therapy area, technology type, and company A-Z.

Inside the Report - Chapter Overview

The report's six chapters introduce its structure, purpose, and use; examine co-promotion and co-marketing trends and the strategic rationale for shared commercialization; explain partnership structures and terms, including revenue splits, territories, exclusivity, responsibilities, and duration; highlight top deals by value with links to online records and available SEC-filed contracts; profile the 25 most active dealmakers; and analyze all relevant deals signed since 2016 by company, therapeutic area, technology type, and contract availability.



Deal Directory

A complete deal listing, each linked to a detailed record in the Current Agreements database, with direct access to contract documents where available.



What's Included

Industry trends in co-promotion and co-marketing (2016-2026)

Overview of deal structures and revenue models

Analysis of top deals and dealmakers

Directory of all deals by company, therapy area, and technology

Access to real contract documents (where publicly available)

Numerous tables and figures illustrating activity across the industry

Who Should Use This Report?

Business Development & Licensing Teams - Evaluate deal structures and identify ideal partners.

Commercial Strategy & Operations - Plan smarter co-launches and regional strategies.

Legal & Contracts Teams - Benchmark clauses and strengthen negotiation positions with real contract language.

C-Level Executives & Investors - Assess monetization strategies and partnership dynamics in commercial-stage assets.

Due Diligence Made Easy: What You'll Learn from Contracts

By reviewing actual deal agreements, you can evaluate key aspects such as:

What rights are granted or optioned?

How is revenue shared and audited?

What exclusivity and territory provisions are included?

Who handles commercialization, manufacturing, and supply?

What is the term and how is termination managed?

How are disputes, confidentiality, and publication handled?

Which legal jurisdiction is used?

Are sublicensing and subcontracting allowed?

Which clauses are standardized, and which vary across partners?

Why This Report Matters

Co-promotion and co-marketing strategies have become vital for maximizing commercial potential, especially in competitive or specialty-driven markets. This report delivers critical intelligence on how industry leaders are structuring these deals - giving you a clear path to negotiate better terms, avoid common pitfalls, and select the right partners.



Get ahead of your next deal. Explore the data. Learn from the contracts. Make better decisions.



Companies Featured

AbCellera Biologics

Akoya Biosciences

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Arbor Biotechnologies

Beam Therapeutics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Blueprint Medicines

BridgeBio Pharma

Capsida Biotherapeutics

Century Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics

CureVac

Denali Therapeutics

DualityBio

Element Biosciences

Exact Sciences

Fate Therapeutics

Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Genmab

Gilead Sciences

Heartseed

Ibex Medical Analytics

Illumina

Innovent Biologics

Intellia Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Kite Pharma

Kyverna Therapeutics

LumiraDx

Mainz Biomed

Medtronic

Metagenomi

Moderna

NanoString Technologies

Neurocrine Biosciences

Novo Nordisk

Oxford BioMedica

Pacific Biosciences

Personalis

Precision BioSciences

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Relay Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics

Schrodinger

SOPHiA Genetics

Stoke Therapeutics

Tempus

Twist Bioscience

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Zymeworks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gbe1lh

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