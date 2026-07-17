RNTR Builds Its Rental Marketplace Around Verified Reviews and Repeat Bookings









Photo Courtesy of RNTR

ALEXANDRIA, Minn., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RNTR , an online rental marketplace, has built its platform around verified reviews and repeat bookings, using ratings, completed-rental records, and secure payments to turn first-time renters into returning customers.

The first transaction is the hardest one in a rental marketplace. Persuading someone to reserve a tool or a trailer from a business or a person they have never met depends on signals they can trust before any money changes hands. The company reports growth since its November 2024 launch, and a larger marketplace produces more reviews, which makes each later booking easier to complete.

Those signals sit at the center of the platform. A company spokesperson described the approach as relying on “verified accounts, secure payment processing, and detailed listing information.” Payments are processed through Stripe, and the platform supports ratings, reviews, and optional damage waivers. Each completed and reviewed rental adds to a listing's record, which is what the next renter weighs before booking.

A strong review history does for an independent shop or an individual lister what a brand name does for a national chain. In this category, a lister's reputation has long traveled by word of mouth within a single town; online, it reaches every prospective renter in a region. A renter who has a good first experience, leaves a positive review, and finds the same item available again is more likely to book a second time. The second and third bookings are where the economics start to work.

The same pattern benefits listers. A business or individual with a strong review record receives more requests, so equipment spends less time idle and more time earning. That gives owners a reason to keep listing and to maintain the standards that earn good reviews, a cycle that strengthens as the marketplace grows.

RNTR runs a hybrid peer-to-peer and business-to-consumer model and, by its own account, has grown to more than 38,000 listings in over 40 states since launch. The company also states it is a member of the American Rental Association. Based in Alexandria, Minnesota, RNTR operates through its website and mobile apps for iOS and Android, with listings that include tools, trailers, party supplies, and medical equipment.

For a marketplace built on people renting from people they do not know, the company treats reviews and completed bookings not as a feature at the edge of the business but as a central part of it.

About RNTR



RNTR is an online rental marketplace based in Alexandria, Minnesota. Launched in November 2024, it runs a hybrid peer-to-peer and business-to-consumer model that connects rental businesses and individuals. Renters search, book, and pay through the company's website and mobile apps for iOS and Android, with payments processed through Stripe and trust supported by verified accounts, ratings, and reviews, and optional damage waivers. RNTR identifies itself as a member of the American Rental Association.

Contact Information:

Contact Person's Name: Jared McCleary

Organization / Company: RNTR

Company website: Rntr.com

Contact Email Address: Jaredm@rntr.com

Alexandria, MN USA 56308

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/223a3de0-b4e3-4de5-bf9a-56123bd4ec8d



