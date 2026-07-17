Bioinformatics Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2026 | Compare Upfronts, Milestones, and Royalties for 1,230+ Deals

Dublin, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioinformatics Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 1230+ bioinformatics collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for bioinformatics dealmaking
Bioinformatics partnering is driven by data, computational platforms, and analytical capabilities, with deal structures reflecting access to algorithms, datasets, and integrated discovery technologies.
Establish a clear view of market standardsThe report enables a precise understanding of how bioinformatics deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by platform type, data access, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a data-intensive and technology-driven landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within bioinformatics partnerships, particularly where data ownership, platform access, and integration into discovery workflows are key considerations.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy useThe report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark data-driven and platform-based transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate technology partners and collaboration opportunities
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 1230+ bioinformatics collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, platform, and application)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for bioinformatics dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how bioinformatics partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Companies Featured
- 10X Genomics
- Accuray
- Ada Health
- Agilent Technologies
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Anthropic
- AppliedVR
- Arima Genomics
- AstraZeneca
- Azenta Life Sciences
- Bayer
- Benchling
- Biofourmis
- Boston Scientific
- BrightInsight
- Cambridge Cognition
- CareDx
- Cellarity
- Certara
- Cleveland Clinic
- Code Ocean
- Curebase
- Cytiva
- Databricks
- DexCom
- DNAnexus
- Eli Lilly
- Epic
- Evidation Health
- Flatiron Health
- Genentech
- Guardant Health
- Illumina
- IQVIA
- Johns Hopkins University
- Komodo Health
- LabVantage Solutions
- Mayo Clinic
- Medtronic
- Moderna
- Natera
- Nvidia
- OpenAI
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- PathAI
- Pfizer
- Roche
- SOPHiA Genetics
- Tempus
- Veeva Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvc91c
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