Bioinformatics Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2026 | Compare Upfronts, Milestones, and Royalties for 1,230+ Deals

Dublin, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioinformatics Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 1230+ bioinformatics collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



The definitive benchmark for bioinformatics dealmaking

Bioinformatics partnering is driven by data, computational platforms, and analytical capabilities, with deal structures reflecting access to algorithms, datasets, and integrated discovery technologies.



Establish a clear view of market standardsThe report enables a precise understanding of how bioinformatics deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by platform type, data access, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a data-intensive and technology-driven landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within bioinformatics partnerships, particularly where data ownership, platform access, and integration into discovery workflows are key considerations.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy useThe report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark data-driven and platform-based transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate technology partners and collaboration opportunities

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

1230+ bioinformatics collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, platform, and application)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for bioinformatics dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how bioinformatics partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.

Companies Featured

10X Genomics

Accuray

Ada Health

Agilent Technologies

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Anthropic

AppliedVR

Arima Genomics

AstraZeneca

Azenta Life Sciences

Bayer

Benchling

Biofourmis

Boston Scientific

BrightInsight

Cambridge Cognition

CareDx

Cellarity

Certara

Cleveland Clinic

Code Ocean

Curebase

Cytiva

Databricks

DexCom

DNAnexus

Eli Lilly

Epic

Evidation Health

Flatiron Health

Genentech

Guardant Health

Illumina

IQVIA

Johns Hopkins University

Komodo Health

LabVantage Solutions

Mayo Clinic

Medtronic

Moderna

Natera

Nvidia

OpenAI

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

PathAI

Pfizer

Roche

SOPHiA Genetics

Tempus

Veeva Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvc91c

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