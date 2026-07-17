Bank of Åland Plc: The Board of Directors of Bank of Åland Plc has decided on the 2026 semi-annual dividend

Bank of Åland Plc

Stock Exchange Release

17 July 2026, 13.00 EEST

The Board of Directors of Bank of Åland Plc has decided on the 2026 semi-annual dividend

The Board of Directors of Bank of Åland Plc has today, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting 2026, decided to distribute a semi-annual dividend of EUR 0.75 per share for the period 1 January–30 June 2026. The record date for the semi-annual dividend is Tuesday, 21 July 2026, and the payment date is Tuesday, 28 July 2026.

The semi-annual dividend will be paid to shareholders who are entered in the company’s shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the record date.

For further information:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel. +358 (0)40 512 7505