JETOUR Strengthens Global Football Partnerships Through “Travel⁺” Strategy

WUHU, China, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As football continues to unite fans worldwide, JETOUR is leveraging the sport’s global influence to deepen connections with consumers across key overseas markets. Guided by its Travel⁺ strategy, JETOUR has established a growing football partnership network spanning Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, integrating automotive culture with local sports communities and lifestyles.

Football’s spirit of exploration, teamwork, and passion aligns with JETOUR’s commitment to creating meaningful travel experiences. Guided by the global philosophy of “In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere,” JETOUR continues to engage with local cultures and communities, using football as a shared language to build stronger relationships with users worldwide.

Long-term collaborations with local clubs form an important part of JETOUR’s global football strategy. In Peru, JETOUR has entered its fourth year as the official sponsor of Club Universitario de Deportes, one of the country’s most historic football clubs, supporting daily operations with T1 and T2 vehicles. In Chile, JETOUR has partnered with Club Social y Deportivo Colo-Colo since 2024, providing DASHING, T1, and T2 models to support the club’s operations. The partnership was further expanded in 2026 to include the women’s team. In Africa, JETOUR collaborated with Al Ahly SC, one of the continent’s most influential football clubs, as part of the JETOUR T1 launch activities.

Beyond club partnerships, JETOUR has expanded its presence through international football platforms. In the Middle East, JETOUR served as the official partner of the Arab regional round of a major global football tournament, deploying a 400-vehicle fleet featuring the G700 premium all-terrain hybrid SUV, T2, and T1 models to provide mobility support. The brand also co-produced the tournament’s official theme song, further connecting automotive innovation with football culture.





At the community level, JETOUR continues to support grassroots football initiatives and fan engagement programs in markets including Uruguay and Ecuador, strengthening its connection with local users. Looking ahead, JETOUR will continue to integrate football culture with its Travel⁺ ecosystem, expand localized partnerships, and build deeper relationships with users worldwide through shared passions and experiences.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

https://jetourglobal.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e61fdd1-351d-463f-958f-514fe07530a1