Regenerative Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2026 | Benchmark 1,500+ Regenerative Medicine Deals | Compare Upfronts, Milestones, and Royalties

Dublin, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regenerative Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 1500+ regenerative medicine collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for regenerative medicine dealmaking
Regenerative medicine partnering is driven by therapies designed to restore, replace, or regenerate biological function, with deal structures reflecting the convergence of cell therapy, gene therapy, and tissue engineering approaches.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how regenerative medicine deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by technology type, therapeutic application, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a highly innovative and cross-disciplinary therapeutic landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within regenerative medicine partnerships, particularly where long development timelines and complex manufacturing requirements are involved.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark advanced therapy and regenerative transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate licensing, co-development, and platform partnerships
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 1500+ regenerative medicine collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, technology, and application)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for regenerative medicine dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how regenerative medicine partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Companies Featured
- 2seventy bio
- Acuitas Therapeutics
- Adaptimmune
- AGC Biologics
- Amgen
- Andelyn Biosciences
- Arbor Biotechnologies
- Arcellx
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer
- Beam Therapeutics
- BioNTech
- Bluebird Bio
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Caribou Biosciences
- Cellares
- Century Therapeutics
- Charles River Laboratories
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Cytiva
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Denali Therapeutics
- Editas Medicine
- ElevateBio
- Eli Lilly
- Evotec
- Fate Therapeutics
- Forge Biologics
- Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
- Genentech
- Gilead Sciences
- GSK
- Illumina
- Intellia Therapeutics
- Iovance Biotherapeutics
- Kite Pharma
- Lonza
- Mammoth Biosciences
- Moderna
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Roche
- Sana Biotechnology
- Sanofi
- Sarepta Therapeutics
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwqfho
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