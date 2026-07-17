Regenerative Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2026 | Benchmark 1,500+ Regenerative Medicine Deals | Compare Upfronts, Milestones, and Royalties

Dublin, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regenerative Medicine Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 1500+ regenerative medicine collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



The definitive benchmark for regenerative medicine dealmaking

Regenerative medicine partnering is driven by therapies designed to restore, replace, or regenerate biological function, with deal structures reflecting the convergence of cell therapy, gene therapy, and tissue engineering approaches.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how regenerative medicine deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by technology type, therapeutic application, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a highly innovative and cross-disciplinary therapeutic landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within regenerative medicine partnerships, particularly where long development timelines and complex manufacturing requirements are involved.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark advanced therapy and regenerative transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate licensing, co-development, and platform partnerships

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

1500+ regenerative medicine collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, technology, and application)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for regenerative medicine dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how regenerative medicine partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.



Companies Featured

2seventy bio

Acuitas Therapeutics

Adaptimmune

AGC Biologics

Amgen

Andelyn Biosciences

Arbor Biotechnologies

Arcellx

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Beam Therapeutics

BioNTech

Bluebird Bio

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Caribou Biosciences

Cellares

Century Therapeutics

Charles River Laboratories

CRISPR Therapeutics

Cytiva

Daiichi Sankyo

Denali Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

ElevateBio

Eli Lilly

Evotec

Fate Therapeutics

Forge Biologics

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

GSK

Illumina

Intellia Therapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Kite Pharma

Lonza

Mammoth Biosciences

Moderna

Novartis

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Sana Biotechnology

Sanofi

Sarepta Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwqfho

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