Bonded Magnet Market Size to Surpass USD 5.90 Billion by 2035 on Rising EV and Renewable Energy Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Bonded Magnet Market was valued at USD 3.77 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.90 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.61% from 2026–2035.

The bonded magnet industry is experiencing constant growth due to the high demand for smaller magnetic components in automotive engines and sensors. The growth in electronics manufacturing and industrial automation is also contributing to the rise in demand for magnets, and manufacturers are paying more attention to high-performance rare earth alloys and injection-molded bonded magnets to make manufacturing processes more efficient. The increasing interest in energy-efficient and lightweight magnetic parts is boosting the use of bonded magnets in different sectors such as renewable energy, consumer electronics, and industrial machinery.





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Renewable Energy Expansion and Electronics Manufacturing Accelerate Market Growth

The increase in wind energy, solar energy, and efficiency in generating electricity has increased the requirement for bonded magnets in generators and power supply system, while the growing production of sensors and actuators is helping increase the market penetration. Continuous investments in smart infrastructure and energy-saving technologies have further helped in the adoption, along with increasing demand for small and efficient magnetic devices. There are currently more than 40 million electric vehicles worldwide, and rare earth magnets are vital in more than 90% of wind turbines.

Segmentation Analysis

By Process Type

Injection Molding held a 52.30% share in the bonded magnet market in 2025, owing to features like high precision in dimensions, ability to produce complex shapes, uniformity in magnetic characteristics, and low material waste during production for automotive motors, sensors, and consumer electronics industries. The highest growth rate is recorded for Extrusion, at a CAGR of 10.75%, because of its ability to manufacture elongated shapes economically through continuous processing.

By Product Type

Rare Earth Magnets (NdFeB, SmCo) were the largest type, accounting for 60.50% of total revenue in 2025 owing to superior magnetic properties, miniature size potential, and increasing applications in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, healthcare devices, and automation machinery. The most rapidly expanding type is bonded ferrite magnets growing at a CAGR of 5.85% due to their corrosion resistance, durability, and low manufacturing cost.

By Application

Motors were the leading type in the bonded magnet industry in 2025 with a 38.00% market share, benefiting from wide applications in vehicles, machinery, household appliances, and electronic goods that require weight reduction and efficiency in magnetic performance. The Magnetic Couplings was the fastest growing application with a CAGR of 9.28% due to the increasing requirement in the chemical process, medical, and food processing industries.

By End Use

Automotive dominated the bonded magnet market with 41.00% share in 2025, driven by wide usage in electric motors, sensors, actuators, and steering systems amid rising electric vehicle manufacturing and increasing vehicle electrification. HVAC Equipment is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 8.19%, supported by rising demand for efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems requiring durable, lightweight magnetic components.

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Regional Insights:

North America region is expected to have the fastest CAGR of about 5.42% from 2026 to 2035 due to the rise in electric vehicle sales, increasing automation in industries, and investments in the field of robotics, aerospace, and renewable energy applications. The region has an advanced manufacturing system along with an increased demand for high-performance magnets.

The U.S. Bonded Magnet Market is estimated at USD 0.43 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 0.69 Billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 4.82% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is fueled by increasing production of electric vehicles, increasing automation in the industry, and demand for small-sized and high-performing bonded magnets.

European Bonded Magnet Market is expected to be valued at USD 0.94 billion in 2025 and to increase up to USD 1.44 billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 4.34% for 2026-2035. The major drivers behind the growth of this market are the presence of an advanced automotive industry in the region, energy efficiency rules, investments into renewables, and electric mobility and automation developments. Germany is leading with 28.60% market share, owing to the EU Critical Raw Materials Act and increasing EV production.

Asia Pacific region has the biggest share of around 48.75% in the bonded magnet market in 2025 due to well-developed manufacturing sector, electronics production, and the region's dominance in electric vehicle production. China, Japan, South Korea, and India keep contributing to demand within the region via developing automotive, automation, and consumer electronics industries.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Bonded Magnet Market Report:

Proterial Ltd

TDK Corporation

Daido Steel Co Ltd

VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co KG

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Bunting Magnetics Co

Adams Magnetic Products Co

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd

Ningbo Yunsheng Co Ltd

Zhong Ke San Huan High-Tech Co Ltd

JL MAG Rare-Earth Co Ltd

Eclipse Magnetics Ltd

Electron Energy Corporation

Thomas & Skinner Inc

Ningbo Ketian Magnet Co Ltd

Guangdong DMEGC Magnetics Co Ltd

Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group Co Ltd

Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Co Ltd

Goudsmit Magnetics Group

Aichi Steel Corporation

Recent Developments:

2026: Goudsmit Magnetics Group developed advanced industrial magnet systems for automation and recycling applications, emphasizing energy-efficient magnetic separation technologies.

2025: Proterial Ltd enhanced rare-earth bonded magnet materials development focusing on energy-efficient automotive and industrial motor systems.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

RARE EARTH SUPPLY CHAIN & CRITICAL MINERAL DEPENDENCY ANALYSIS – helps you understand sourcing risks and China's dominance across rare earth processing capacity, and evolving global supply diversification strategies .

– helps you understand sourcing risks and China's dominance across rare earth processing capacity, and evolving global supply diversification strategies INJECTION MOLDING & EXTRUSION TECHNOLOGY PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate manufacturing process advancements shaping bonded magnet production efficiency, quality consistency, and cost optimization initiatives.

– helps you evaluate manufacturing process advancements shaping bonded magnet production efficiency, quality consistency, and cost optimization initiatives. ELECTRIC VEHICLE MOTOR INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you assess bonded magnet adoption trends across EV motor and sensor applications, including next-generation electrification and efficiency improvements.

– helps you assess bonded magnet adoption trends across EV motor and sensor applications, including next-generation electrification and efficiency improvements. RENEWABLE ENERGY & WIND TURBINE DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities from expanding wind and solar power generation capacity, along with grid modernization and clean energy investments.

– helps you identify opportunities from expanding wind and solar power generation capacity, along with grid modernization and clean energy investments. REGIONAL MANUFACTURING CAPACITY & INVESTMENT TRACKER – helps you uncover expansion trends across Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, supporting strategic production and localization decisions.

– helps you uncover expansion trends across Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, supporting strategic production and localization decisions. RECYCLING & DOMESTIC SOURCING POLICY ANALYSIS – helps you gauge the impact of critical raw material policies on long-term supply security, recycling infrastructure development, and import dependency reduction.

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Bonded Magnet Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.77 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 5.90 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.61% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Rare Earth Magnets (NdFeB, SmCo), Bonded Ferrite Magnets, Others)

• By Process Type (Injection Molded, Compression, Calendaring, Extrusion)

• By Application (Sensors, Motors, Hard Disk Drives, Level Gauges, Instrument Panels, Copier Rotors, Fuel Filters, Magnetic Couplings)

• By End Use (Automotive, HVAC Equipment, Medical Devices, Cameras, Consumer Electronic Appliances, Computers and Magnetic Storage Devices, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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