B&S Investments Launches Global Investment Summit 2026 to Move European Capital Into Gulf Markets





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&S Investments, a Saudi investment group, has launched the Global Investment Summit 2026, a two-day event at the Palais des Congrès in Paris on 1–2 September. The gathering opens a five-year series built to move capital between the Gulf Cooperation Council and international markets, and it places Europe as the first source of that capital.

The Paris edition targets an initial pipeline of approximately USD 28.59 billion in European investment into the GCC, with a stated goal of USD 50 billion by 2030. Organizers describe the program as execution-focused rather than conversational, pairing keynote sessions with bilateral meetings arranged for investors and company principals.

Opening in Europe points the first edition at the nearest large pool of deployable capital, and at institutions that have signaled appetite for Gulf exposure as the region diversifies its economies beyond oil revenue. The organizers have framed the summit as a corridor for that capital, with a program designed to shorten the distance between an introduction and a signed commitment.

After Paris, the series will travel to Spain, London, and Geneva before closing in Riyadh in 2030. Each edition is intended to convert identified opportunities into funded projects across priority sectors that include energy, technology and artificial intelligence, financial services, real estate, and tourism.

More than 2,000 participants are expected in Paris, among them institutional investors, corporate executives, and public-sector officials, alongside more than 80 speakers. A dedicated exhibition will run beside the main program, giving participating organizations space to present projects and meet potential partners directly.

The organizers report participating delegations from Saudi Arabia, France, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, with investment interest spanning energy, finance, tourism, and real estate. Closed-door sessions and specialized dialogues run in parallel with a meeting system that lets principals request time with counterparts before they arrive, so that the two days in Paris produce scheduled negotiations with agendas already set.

The launch comes as governments across the Gulf advance national economic plans that widen the role of private and foreign capital, which has increased the number of large projects now seeking outside investment. The organizers say the summit is meant to give those projects a single point of contact with European allocators.

"We are moving beyond dialogue to deployment, providing the specific coordination mechanism required for principals to make allocation-grade decisions," said Bader Al-Nofai, Chief Executive Officer of B&S Investments. The company plans to use the Paris edition to set the template for the editions that follow.

Visit gis-series.com to learn more about the Global Investment Summit 2026 and its participation criteria.

About B&S Investments

B&S Investments is a Saudi investment group and the organizer of the Global Investment Summit series, a program created to connect Gulf and international capital through a sequence of events running from 2026 to 2030.

Contact:

Majdi Ghraizi,

Global Investment Summit

majdi@bold.com.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7433f4e-fea0-4e9b-a947-667473e46d71