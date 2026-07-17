Z, ZG Legal Deadline Notice: Important Zillow Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action is Approaching – Investors Notified to Contact BFA Law by August 10

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z, ZG) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for securities fraud after significant stock drops resulting from potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Zillow, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/zillow-class-action-lawsuit.



Key Details of the Zillow ($Z, $ZG) Class Action:

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 10, 2026

August 10, 2026 Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud relating to Zillow’s allegedly anticompetitive agreement with Redfin Corporation

Securities fraud relating to Zillow’s allegedly anticompetitive agreement with Redfin Corporation Largest Alleged Stock Drop: February 11, 2026 – 16.54% Stock Drop on Class C shares; 17.13% Stock Drop on Class A shares.

February 11, 2026 – 16.54% Stock Drop on Class C shares; 17.13% Stock Drop on Class A shares. Court: U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington

U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights





Investors have until August 10, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Zillow Class C and Class A common stock. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. It is captioned Breidert v. Zillow Group, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-02016.

Why is Zillow Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

On February 6, 2025, Zillow entered into an agreement with Redfin through which Zillow became the exclusive provider of multifamily rental listings on Redfin’s platform and affiliate websites, including Rent.com. According to the complaint, during the relevant period, Zillow characterized the agreement with Redfin as a “partnership” that would provide Zillow exclusive access to Redfin’s advertising platform.

As alleged, in truth, under the terms of the agreement, Zillow paid Redfin $100 million to stop competing with Zillow, facilitate the transition of its multifamily rental advertising business to Zillow, and close the remainder of its business.

Why did Zillow’s Stock Drop?



On September 30, 2025, the FTC filed a complaint against Zillow and Redfin alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws. According to the FTC complaint, “Zillow and Redfin executed an unlawful agreement to remove competition from [the online rental marketplaces industry], starting with a $100 million payment to Redfin to exit the [Internet Listing Services] market.” In sum, the FTC alleged, “[t]his agreement is nothing more than an end run around competition on the merits with Redfin for customers…” This news caused the price of Zillow’s Class C and A common stock to decline 4.33% and 4.5%, respectively.

On February 10, 2026, Zillow’s CFO told investors that Zillow experienced increased legal expenses which “will result in approximately 200 basis points headwind to EBITDA margins in Q1.” On this news, the price of Zillow’s Class C and A common stock declined 16.54%, and 17.13%, respectively.

Finally, on May 7, 2026, Reuters reported that a “federal judge rejected [Zillow and Redfin’s] request to end a [FTC] lawsuit accusing them of illegally agreeing to suppress competition for online apartment rental listings.” This news caused the price of Zillow’s Class C and A common stock to decline 1.9% and 1.76%, respectively.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/zillow-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Zillow, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/zillow-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff’s securities litigation law firm, with clients noting: “[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,” “[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and “[t]here isn’t a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as “nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a “relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/zillow-class-action-lawsuit

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