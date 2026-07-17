Global Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017-2026 | Analyzes 280+ Animal Health Partnerships | Benchmark Veterinary Deal Structures and Financial Terms

Dublin, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017 to 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Fully revised and updated, the report analyzes over 280 animal health agreements announced since 2017, providing a clear view of how companies collaborate across research, development, and commercialization. These partnerships often combine multiple components - beginning with collaborative R&D and progressing through licensing, manufacturing, or commercialization agreements.
The Animal Health Partnerships 2017-2026 report provides a comprehensive analysis of partnering agreements across the global animal health sector. Designed for business development, licensing, and strategy professionals, the report delivers detailed insight into how companies structure partnerships to develop, commercialize, and distribute veterinary medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, and animal health technologies.
Each deal record includes financial information where available and links to detailed online deal records. Where agreements have been publicly filed, the report also provides direct access to contract documents submitted to regulators, enabling users to examine the detailed terms negotiated between partners.
By combining detailed deal data, financial benchmarking, and access to real contract documents, the report provides valuable intelligence for evaluating potential partners, structuring collaboration agreements, and negotiating stronger deals within the animal health industry.
Key Benefits
- Save Significant Research Time: Access a consolidated resource covering hundreds of animal health partnerships rather than searching multiple databases, press releases, and regulatory filings.
- Benchmark Animal Health Deal Structures: Understand how companies structure veterinary and animal health partnerships, including collaborative R&D agreements, licensing arrangements, and commercialization partnerships.
- Analyze Financial Terms with Confidence: Review financial deal terms - including headline values, upfront payments, milestone payments, and royalties - to benchmark the value of comparable partnerships.
- Access Real Contract Documents: Where available, explore actual partnership agreements filed with the SEC, providing insight into detailed contractual provisions that are often not disclosed publicly.
- Identify the Most Active Animal Health Dealmakers: Discover which companies are leading partnering activity across the animal health sector and analyze their collaboration strategies.
- Track Industry Partnering Trends: Analyze partnership activity since 2017 across technologies, therapy areas, and development stages to understand how the animal health industry is evolving.
What's Included in the Report
- Analysis of animal health partnering trends since 2017
- Overview of animal health deal structures and financial models
- Review of the leading animal health partnerships by deal value
- Profiles of the top 25 most active animal health dealmakers
- Detailed analysis of deals organized by technology type, therapy area, and development stage
- A comprehensive directory of animal health partnerships organized by company A-Z
- Links to online deal records and contract documents where available
Due Diligence Insights from Real Agreements
By reviewing actual partnership contracts, the report enables users to evaluate key deal provisions such as:
- Licensing and development rights
- Financial payment structures and milestone triggers
- Intellectual property ownership and licensing scope
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Exclusivity provisions and territorial rights
- Contract duration and termination clauses
Contract documents provide valuable insight into the detailed terms negotiated between companies - information rarely disclosed in press releases or traditional deal databases.
Why This Report Matters
Strategic partnerships are essential to innovation in the animal health industry, allowing companies to combine technologies, share development risk, and expand global commercialization capabilities.
By providing comprehensive deal data, financial benchmarking, and access to real contract agreements, this report delivers the intelligence needed to evaluate partnership opportunities, structure stronger collaboration agreements, and negotiate more effectively in the animal health sector.
Companies Featured
- AbCellera Biologics
- AdaptVac
- AgBiome
- Algenex
- AnimalBiome
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- Avacta
- Basepaws
- BioInvent
- Blacksmith Medicines
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bond Pet Foods
- Ceva Sante Animale
- Charles River Laboratories
- Colorado State University
- Covetrus
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals
- Dyadic International
- Elanco
- Ethos Veterinary Health
- Evotec
- Felix Biotechnology
- Gallant Therapeutics
- Ginkgo BioWorks
- Heska
- IDEXX Laboratories
- Illumina
- Invetx
- Kane Biotech
- Lacuna Diagnostics
- Mars Petcare
- Merck Animal Health
- Moderna
- Morris Animal Foundation
- Neogen
- Nextmune
- Novozymes
- Okava Pharmaceuticals
- Pacific Biosciences
- PetDx
- Phibro Animal Health
- Purina
- Rejuvenate Bio
- Sanofi
- Techcyte
- Torigen Pharmaceuticals
- Twist Bioscience
- Virbac
- Vytelle
- Zoetis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2jgzu7
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