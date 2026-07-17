Global Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017-2026 | Analyzes 280+ Animal Health Partnerships | Benchmark Veterinary Deal Structures and Financial Terms

Dublin, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017 to 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fully revised and updated, the report analyzes over 280 animal health agreements announced since 2017, providing a clear view of how companies collaborate across research, development, and commercialization. These partnerships often combine multiple components - beginning with collaborative R&D and progressing through licensing, manufacturing, or commercialization agreements.



The Animal Health Partnerships 2017-2026 report provides a comprehensive analysis of partnering agreements across the global animal health sector. Designed for business development, licensing, and strategy professionals, the report delivers detailed insight into how companies structure partnerships to develop, commercialize, and distribute veterinary medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, and animal health technologies.



Each deal record includes financial information where available and links to detailed online deal records. Where agreements have been publicly filed, the report also provides direct access to contract documents submitted to regulators, enabling users to examine the detailed terms negotiated between partners.



By combining detailed deal data, financial benchmarking, and access to real contract documents, the report provides valuable intelligence for evaluating potential partners, structuring collaboration agreements, and negotiating stronger deals within the animal health industry.



Key Benefits

Save Significant Research Time: Access a consolidated resource covering hundreds of animal health partnerships rather than searching multiple databases, press releases, and regulatory filings.

Access a consolidated resource covering hundreds of animal health partnerships rather than searching multiple databases, press releases, and regulatory filings. Benchmark Animal Health Deal Structures: Understand how companies structure veterinary and animal health partnerships, including collaborative R&D agreements, licensing arrangements, and commercialization partnerships.

Understand how companies structure veterinary and animal health partnerships, including collaborative R&D agreements, licensing arrangements, and commercialization partnerships. Analyze Financial Terms with Confidence: Review financial deal terms - including headline values, upfront payments, milestone payments, and royalties - to benchmark the value of comparable partnerships.

Review financial deal terms - including headline values, upfront payments, milestone payments, and royalties - to benchmark the value of comparable partnerships. Access Real Contract Documents: Where available, explore actual partnership agreements filed with the SEC, providing insight into detailed contractual provisions that are often not disclosed publicly.

Where available, explore actual partnership agreements filed with the SEC, providing insight into detailed contractual provisions that are often not disclosed publicly. Identify the Most Active Animal Health Dealmakers: Discover which companies are leading partnering activity across the animal health sector and analyze their collaboration strategies.

Discover which companies are leading partnering activity across the animal health sector and analyze their collaboration strategies. Track Industry Partnering Trends: Analyze partnership activity since 2017 across technologies, therapy areas, and development stages to understand how the animal health industry is evolving.

What's Included in the Report

Analysis of animal health partnering trends since 2017

Overview of animal health deal structures and financial models

Review of the leading animal health partnerships by deal value

Profiles of the top 25 most active animal health dealmakers

Detailed analysis of deals organized by technology type, therapy area, and development stage

A comprehensive directory of animal health partnerships organized by company A-Z

Links to online deal records and contract documents where available

Due Diligence Insights from Real Agreements

By reviewing actual partnership contracts, the report enables users to evaluate key deal provisions such as:

Licensing and development rights

Financial payment structures and milestone triggers

Intellectual property ownership and licensing scope

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Exclusivity provisions and territorial rights

Contract duration and termination clauses

Contract documents provide valuable insight into the detailed terms negotiated between companies - information rarely disclosed in press releases or traditional deal databases.



Why This Report Matters

Strategic partnerships are essential to innovation in the animal health industry, allowing companies to combine technologies, share development risk, and expand global commercialization capabilities.



By providing comprehensive deal data, financial benchmarking, and access to real contract agreements, this report delivers the intelligence needed to evaluate partnership opportunities, structure stronger collaboration agreements, and negotiate more effectively in the animal health sector.



Companies Featured

AbCellera Biologics

AdaptVac

AgBiome

Algenex

AnimalBiome

Arcturus Therapeutics

Avacta

Basepaws

BioInvent

Blacksmith Medicines

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bond Pet Foods

Ceva Sante Animale

Charles River Laboratories

Colorado State University

Covetrus

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dyadic International

Elanco

Ethos Veterinary Health

Evotec

Felix Biotechnology

Gallant Therapeutics

Ginkgo BioWorks

Heska

IDEXX Laboratories

Illumina

Invetx

Kane Biotech

Lacuna Diagnostics

Mars Petcare

Merck Animal Health

Moderna

Morris Animal Foundation

Neogen

Nextmune

Novozymes

Okava Pharmaceuticals

Pacific Biosciences

PetDx

Phibro Animal Health

Purina

Rejuvenate Bio

Sanofi

Techcyte

Torigen Pharmaceuticals

Twist Bioscience

Virbac

Vytelle

Zoetis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2jgzu7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.