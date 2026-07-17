Cancer Biomarkers Market to Reach US$ 54.48 Billion by 2032 as Precision Oncology and Multi-Omics Adoption Accelerate

Dublin, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Biomarkers Market by Profiling Technology, Cancer, Product, Application, End User, And Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market forecast indicates an 11.6% CAGR, with diagnostic laboratories holding the leading end-user share and Asia-Pacific recording the fastest regional growth.

The global cancer biomarkers market is valued at approximately USD 28.25 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 54.48 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 11.6%. Market growth is supported by the rising global incidence of cancer, rapid technological advances, and increasing demand from hospitals and diagnostic laboratories for earlier detection and more accurate diagnosis.

Additional growth drivers include the expanding use of cancer biomarkers in drug discovery and development, rising investment in biomarker research and innovation, wider adoption of non-invasive diagnostics such as liquid biopsy, and supportive government initiatives and cancer awareness programs. The increasing role of personalized and precision medicine, together with greater use of companion diagnostics in oncology, is also creating new commercial opportunities.

Omics Technologies Expected to Record the Highest CAGR

By profiling technology, the cancer biomarkers market is segmented into omics technologies and imaging technologies. Omics technologies recorded the highest CAGR in 2025 and are expected to maintain strong momentum during the forecast period. Growth is primarily attributed to the increasing use of genomics and proteomics in drug discovery, therapeutic development, and advanced cancer diagnostics. The integration of artificial intelligence with multi-omics approaches is expected to further improve biomarker discovery, analysis, and clinical translation.

Breast Cancer Segment Leads Growth by Cancer Type

The market is analyzed across breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, leukemia, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, kidney cancer, and other cancer types. The breast cancer segment recorded the fastest growth rate in 2025 and is expected to demonstrate the highest growth during the forecast period. Its expansion is driven by technological innovation, increasing cancer prevalence, and continued development of cancer biomarkers for screening, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment selection, and monitoring.

Diagnostic Laboratories Account for the Largest End-User Share

Based on end user, the cancer biomarkers market includes diagnostic laboratories, biopharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations, research and academic institutes, and other end users. Diagnostic laboratories accounted for the largest market share in 2025. This position reflects the increasing number of clinical laboratories performing biomarker-based cancer tests worldwide, alongside the growing prevalence of malignancies and demand for molecular and companion diagnostic services.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Regional Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest regional growth rate during the forecast period. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure, higher healthcare expenditure, modernization of hospitals and diagnostic facilities, increasing cancer incidence, and advances in cancer biomarker development are strengthening regional demand. The global analysis also covers North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and GCC countries.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the cancer biomarkers market include Roche (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Illumina (US), Agilent Technologies (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), bioMerieux SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), and Merck Millipore (US).

The competitive assessment examines company business overviews, product and solution portfolios, market shares, and growth strategies. It also reviews partnerships, collaborations, expansions, agreements, new product launches, investments, and recent industry developments. Upcoming startups within the cancer biomarker ecosystem are included to provide additional perspective on emerging competition and innovation.

Market Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges

Despite favorable market conditions, cancer biomarker commercialization faces high capital requirements, lengthy development timelines, unfavorable regulatory frameworks, reimbursement limitations, and the high cost of biomarker-based diagnostic tests. Technical issues involving sample collection, handling, and storage also affect development and clinical implementation. Biomarker validation and standardization remain complex, while shortages of skilled professionals and technical expertise may restrict adoption.

Significant opportunities are emerging from personalized and precision medicine, companion diagnostics, liquid biopsy, artificial intelligence, and multi-omics integration. Emerging economies also offer substantial growth potential as healthcare systems invest in oncology infrastructure, laboratory capacity, molecular diagnostics, and advanced treatment pathways.

Research Coverage

The report categorizes the cancer biomarkers market by profiling technology, cancer type, product type, application, end user, and region. Profiling technologies include omics and imaging technologies. Product categories comprise consumables, instruments, and bioinformatics software, while applications include diagnostics, research and development, prognostics, and risk assessment.

The analysis provides detailed coverage of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also evaluates upcoming technologies, research and development activities, product launches, new products, untapped geographies, investments, and recent market developments. Regional market development analysis identifies potentially lucrative opportunities across established and emerging healthcare markets.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 468 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $28.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $54.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Qiagen

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Biomerieux

Merck KGaA

Siemens Healthineers AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Myriad Genetics

Sysmex Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Centogene N.V.

Biogenex

R&D Systems, Inc.

Biovision Inc.

Olink

Asuragen, Inc.

Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC

Invivoscribe, Inc.

Inoviq Ltd.

Nantomics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3f7a2

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