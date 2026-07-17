Mass Spectrometry Market Size Worth USD 14.09 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mass Spectrometry Market Size was valued at USD 6.68 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 14.09 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.74% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Growing adoption of mass spectrometry across pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology research, clinical diagnostics, proteomics, metabolomics, and precision medicine is accelerating market growth worldwide.

The Mass Spectrometry Market is driven by increasing adoption across pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, clinical diagnostics, environmental testing, and omics research. Rising drug discovery activities, demand for rapid analytical technologies, and the need for highly sensitive trace-level detection continue to support global market expansion.





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Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Omics Research Drive Mass Spectrometry Market Growth

Growing application of mass spectrometry instruments in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing is a key factor driving market growth, as quantification using triple quadrupole and hybrid platforms improves analytical accuracy and regulatory compliance. Integration of LC-MS systems within GMP environments has hastened clinical adoption, with biopharmaceutical manufacturers reporting an average 35% reduction in analytical testing timelines for biosimilar characterization workflows after adopting advanced hybrid mass spectrometry platforms in February 2025.

Mass Spectrometry Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product

The Instruments segment took the lead with a market share of 71.34% due to continuous demand for triple quadrupole, Q-ToF, and hybrid instruments for use in the pharmaceutical industry and clinical research applications. The Software & Services category grew at a CAGR of 8.92% and was the fastest-growing category due to growing demand for AI-enabled spectral analysis and data management solutions.

By Sample Preparation Technique

LC-MS had the highest market share in 2025, accounting for 43.28% of the total market, due to its wide use in quantifying drugs, biomarkers in clinical analysis, and monitoring environmental contaminants. ICP-MS is growing at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 9.15%, fueled by an increase in ultra-trace elemental analysis in various pharmaceutical and environmental applications.

By Application

The Pharma-Biopharma Manufacturing application captured the maximum market share of 28.47% in 2025 owing to the broad use of mass spectrometry in drug discovery and development and GMP-compliant quality control processes. The OMICS Research application is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.38% during the forecast period owing to increasing multi-omics data generation and technological innovations.

By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies were the market leaders in 2025 with a share of 32.56%, owing to the heavy dependence on mass spectrometry in drug discovery, validation, and ADME studies. Biotechnology Companies constituted the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 9.21% on the back of growing R&D activities, investments in biotechnology innovations, and rising demand for cell and gene therapy solutions.

North America Leads the Mass Spectrometry Market While Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

North America Mass Spectrometry Market is likely to hold the dominant position, with a substantial CAGR of around 7.65% between 2026 and 2035, owing to advanced research infrastructure of the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industry, high healthcare spending, growing adoption of precision medicine, and robust investments in life sciences research.

The U.S. Mass Spectrometry Market size was valued at USD 2.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.97 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.65% between 2026 and 2035. The market growth is fueled by increasing research and development in pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals, and presence of key mass spectrometry instruments manufacturers.

The European Mass Spectrometry Market is anticipated to grow to a value of USD 1.94 Billion by 2025 and further increase to USD 4.05 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period of 2026-2035. The main drivers of market growth are robust government encouragement towards analytical chemistry research, growing pharmaceutical manufacturing industries, increasing application of mass spectrometry in environmental and food safety testing, and availability of advanced research infrastructure in healthcare sector.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to record the highest growth rate with a CAGR of around 9.12% during 2026-2035 owing to rapid growth of pharmaceutical manufacturing and healthcare infrastructure, increasing government spending on life sciences research, and growing need for advanced diagnostics.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Waters Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

AB Sciex

JEOL Ltd.

Revvity

Leco Corporation

Hiden Analytical

908 Devices

Dani Instruments

Bayspec

OI Analytical

Fasmatech

SpectraLab Scientific

Trace Analytics

Markes International

Microsaic Systems

Purspec Technologies

Recent Developments:

January 2025 : Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer with enhanced single-cell proteomics capabilities and AI-assisted data acquisition software.

: Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer with enhanced single-cell proteomics capabilities and AI-assisted data acquisition software. November 2024: Agilent Technologies introduced a next-generation triple quadrupole LC-MS/MS system optimized for high-throughput clinical laboratory newborn screening and toxicology workflows.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

LC-MS & ICP-MS PLATFORM PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across pharmaceutical, clinical, and environmental testing deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across pharmaceutical, clinical, and environmental testing deployments globally. OMICS RESEARCH & BIOMARKER DISCOVERY METRICS – helps you evaluate proteomics and metabolomics investment trends across precision medicine applications globally.

– helps you evaluate proteomics and metabolomics investment trends across precision medicine applications globally. PHARMA-BIOPHARMA GMP COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you analyze quality control and biosimilar characterization workflow adoption globally.

– helps you analyze quality control and biosimilar characterization workflow adoption globally. AI-POWERED SPECTRAL ANALYSIS SOFTWARE METRICS – helps you uncover growth in automated data interpretation and multi-omics integration platforms globally.

– helps you uncover growth in automated data interpretation and multi-omics integration platforms globally. PORTABLE & FIELD-DEPLOYABLE INSTRUMENTATION METRICS – helps you identify miniaturization trends across forensics and industrial quality control applications globally.

– helps you identify miniaturization trends across forensics and industrial quality control applications globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & MASS SPECTROMETRY EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on instrument portfolio breadth and geographic footprint globally.

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Mass Spectrometry Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.68 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 14.09 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.74% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Instruments, Hybrid Mass Spectrometry, Triple Quadrupole, Quadrupole ToF (Q-ToF), Single Mass Spectrometry, Quadrupole, Time-Of-Flight (ToF), Ion Trap, Software & Services)

• By Sample Preparation Technique (GC-MS, LC-MS, ICP-MS, Others)

• By Application (OMICS Research (Genomics, Proteomics and Metabolomics), Drug Discovery, Environmental Testing, Food Testing, Pharma-Biopharma Manufacturing, Clinical Diagnostics, Applied Industries, Other)

• By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Research Labs & Academic Institutes, Environmental Testing Labs, F&B Industry, Forensic Labs, Petrochemical Industry, Other) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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