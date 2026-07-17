BrewDog and Tilray Brands Unlock £1 Million Bar Tab for Football Fans Across England, Scotland and Ireland

BrewDog and Tilray are keeping football’s biggest celebration alive by unlocking the £1 million bar tab at participating pubs1 beginning July 20 because great football deserves celebrating, no matter who lifts the trophy

LONDON and ELLON, Scotland, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading UK craft beer brand and Scottish brewer BrewDog, owned by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today announced that this celebration is for the fans. BrewDog and Tilray Brands will continue bringing football supporters together with watch parties throughout the tournament and will keep the celebration going after the final whistle by kicking off the £1 million bar tab at participating BrewDog pubs beginning July 20, 2026. Running through September 30, 2026, the bar tab gives fans across England, Scotland and Ireland more reasons to come together, raise a pint and celebrate the game, no matter who lifts the trophy. This promotion is not affiliated with, sponsored by, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with any international football governing body, team, federation, league or tournament.

Irwin Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tilray Brands, said, “The greatest moments in sport are not defined only by the scoreline or the team that lifts the trophy; they are defined by the people who come together to share them. At Tilray Brands and BrewDog, we believe great brands create experiences that bring fans together, and that is exactly what this celebration is about. Football has an extraordinary way of filling pubs, sparking conversation and turning every match into a shared moment. The £1 million bar tab is our way of keeping that energy alive for fans, giving people more reasons to gather, raise a pint and celebrate the spirit of sport together.”

Watch parties will continue at BrewDog pubs throughout the tournament and the £1 million bar tab celebration will activate across participating venues beginning July 20, 2026, and run through September 30, 2026. The bar tab is to celebrate and bring ALL football fans together at participating Tilray-owned BrewDog pubs in Scotland, England and Ireland, excluding franchised BrewDog bars. Fans should rally their crew and be ready to continue celebrating football together.

Beginning July 20, 2026, fans can redeem two free pints per person from the £1 million bar tab through September 30, 2026, via BrewDog’s Treats loyalty platform. To redeem, fans must be signed up to BrewDog Treats and show their Treats QR code at participating BrewDog pubs; this is separate from the BrewDog Now order-to-table app. Existing Treats customers will automatically receive the offer in their wallets and can redeem by showing their QR code to their server. New customers can sign up at brewdog.com/treats and add their Treats QR code to their Apple or Google Wallet; once enrolled, the two free beers will appear in their wallet beginning July 20 and will be redeemable through September 30, 2026, or until the £1 million bar tab runs out. Redemptions will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while funds and stocks last, subject to participating venue availability and applicable local laws.

From BrewDog pubs across participating markets, the bar tab is built for the kind of match-day energy fans live for - packed pubs, team colours, cold pints, big screens and one massive reason to cheer as BrewDog bars continue building their role as go-to destinations for live sport all summer long.

Beyond football, participating BrewDog bars will continue activating watch parties and big-screen moments around major summer sporting occasions, including auto racing in July and August, major golf tournaments in July, the return of top-flight football in August, and world-class tennis tournaments, with the biggest matches shown across participating venues.

Terms & Conditions

The £1 million bar tab will be honoured beginning July 20, 2026, across participating venues and will run through September 30, 2026, or until the £1 million bar tab runs out, whichever comes first. This promotion is not affiliated with, sponsored by, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with FIFA or any other international football governing body, team, federation, league or tournament. The bar tab will be activated by BrewDog and redeemable at participating Tilray-owned BrewDog pubs only in Scotland, England and Ireland, excluding franchised BrewDog bars. Fans must be signed up to the BrewDog Treats loyalty platform and show their Treats QR code at participating BrewDog pubs to redeem two free pints per person. Fans can sign up at brewdog.com/treats and add the Treats QR code to their Apple or Google Wallet. Existing BrewDog Treats customers will automatically receive the offer in their wallets; new customers who sign up will see the two free beers appear in their wallet upon enrolment. This redemption process is separate from the BrewDog Now order-to-table app. Redemptions will be available for a standard serve of BrewDog beer on a first-come, first-served basis while funds and stocks last. Offer is subject to availability, applicable local laws and venue participation; no cash alternative; valid government-issued ID may be required; please drink responsibly. Participants must meet the legal drinking age requirements in the country or region where redemption takes place. Participating venues may continue watch parties through the end of the tournament. Additional terms, timing, participating locations and redemption details may apply.

About BrewDog

BrewDog, the #1 craft beer brand in the UK, has always had one mission: making people as passionate about great beer as we are.

From iconic classics like Punk IPA, to crowd-pleasers like Lost Lager and Wingman, to boundary-pushing innovations like NanoDog, BrewDog has been brewing bold, distinctive beers since 2007.

Born in Scotland and built by a passionate community of beer lovers, BrewDog has grown into one of the world’s most recognizable craft beer brands, with a global presence spanning breweries, bars and distribution across multiple international markets. BrewDog’s future will continue to be shaped by the three things that matter most: People, Planet and Beer.

For more information, visit www.brewdog.com or follow @BrewDog on social media.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.



For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Tilray Brands Contacts:

Media

news@tilray.com

Investor Relations

investors@tilray.com

1 Participation includes Tilray-owned BrewDog brewpubs only – does not included franchise locations.

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