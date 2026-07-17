Las Vegas, Nevada, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most prediction marketplace platforms stall before launch — not because the technology is wrong, but because the vendor stack is assembled in the wrong order. Goodfirms unveils its Prediction Marketplace Platform Vendor Recipe , a structured build guide that maps 100+ vetted providers across 20 categories, 4 sequential phases, and a total cost range of $25,000 to $2,000,000+ — the first resource to treat prediction marketplace development as a procurement problem, not just an engineering one.

Goodfirms hears constantly from teams exploring the space: who can actually build this, and what should it cost to do it right? The stack answers these questions. Here, businesses get a carefully curated shortlist of vetted development partners, a working feature checklist spanning market creation, oracle integration, liquidity design, and settlement logic, plus a direct comparison of custom builds against white-label paths.

Compliance sits at the center of the stack rather than trailing behind it. KYC, AML, and geo-fencing requirements shift by jurisdiction and by market type — sports, elections, crypto, commodities — so the page maps partners against the regulatory ground each has already covered, rather than leaving that discovery for after launch.

"Founders usually reach us after burning weeks comparing vendors with no shared frame of reference for judging them. This stack gives them one," said Rachael Ray, Research Analyst at Goodfirms.

Vendor Decisions Behind a Prediction Marketplace That's Built to Win

The full stack required to build a prediction marketplace spans 20 vendor categories across four build phases - Foundation, Compliance & Risk, Product Build, and Launch & Operations. "Within that stack, six vendor categories decide whether the platform holds up under real conditions — here's the order they come into play.

Step 1: In the Foundation phase, platforms rely on decentralized oracles such as Phala, DefiLlama, and Api3 to determine market outcomes, paired with smart contract development companies like SDLC Corp, SoluLab, and Probey Services to build the underlying settlement logic.

Step 2: The Compliance & Risk phase brings in regulatory compliance consulting firms such as LegalEase Solutions LLC, FS Vector, and InnReg to navigate licensing across jurisdictions, alongside KYC software providers including Mirrorfly, Compliancely, and MetaMap to handle identity verification.

Step 3: Once the compliance groundwork is set, the Product Build phase depends on order-matching engine software from vendors like QMS, Exberry, and Chronicle Software to power trading performance.

Step 4: Finally, the Launch & Operations phase relies on crypto market-making companies such as Portofino Technologies, Bitgo, and Optiver to maintain liquidity once the platform is live.

About the Prediction Marketplace Vendor Recipe: Built from verified client reviews, provider portfolios, and technical capability assessments across 100+ vendors in blockchain infrastructure, compliance, product build, and launch operations. Cost ranges reflect real project data from the Goodfirms vendor network.

About Goodfirms

Goodfirms is a Las Vegas-based B2B research and reviews platform with more than 80,000 verified reviews and 140,000 listed companies and software products. Goodfirms helps businesses find trusted technology partners across blockchain development, mobile app development, cybersecurity, and digital marketing.