Ridgepost Capital to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Investor Call

DALLAS, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ridgepost Capital, Inc. (NYSE: RPC) (“Ridgepost Capital” or the “Company”), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter 2026 before the market open on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, and host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast may be accessed here. All participants joining by telephone should register here for personal dial-in and PIN numbers.

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be made available on the Company’s Investor Relations page.

About Ridgepost Capital

Ridgepost Capital (NYSE: RPC) is a leading private markets solutions provider with over $45 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. Ridgepost Capital invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. Ridgepost Capital’s products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For additional information, please visit www.ridgepostcapital.com.

Ridgepost Capital Investor Contact:

Brian McKenna

info@ridgepostcapital.com

Ridgepost Capital Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

pro-ridgepost@prosek.com