Balchem Corporation Announces Quarterly Conference Call for Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on July 31, 2026

MONTVALE, N.J., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) today announced that a conference call will be held on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) to review second quarter results. Ted Harris, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, and Martin Bengtsson, CFO, will host the call.

Second quarter results will be published prior to the market opening on Friday, July 31, 2026. The press release, and its accompanying financial exhibits, will also be available on the Company website, www.balchem.com, prior to the conference call.

Institutional investors, analysts and other members of the financial community are invited to join the live call by dialing +1-833-461-5787 (USA/Canada toll free) or +1-585-542-9983 (International Toll), and referencing Meeting ID: 980453675, five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the conference call. Investors and the public are invited to listen to the live webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/980453675.

The conference call will be available for replay shortly after the conclusion of the call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/980453675 for one year.

About Balchem Corporation

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement, and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.