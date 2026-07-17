AmpliTech Group Approved for Membership in the AI-RAN Alliance, the Global Consortium Founded by Leading Technology Companies to Bring Artificial Intelligence to Wireless Networks

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGR, AMPGZ) (the “Company” or “AmpliTech”), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced radio frequency (RF) microwave components, 5G communication systems, and quantum computing low-noise amplifiers (LNAs), today announced that it has been approved for membership in the AI-RAN Alliance, the global industry consortium dedicated to integrating artificial intelligence into radio access network technology.

A Decade of Projected Growth for AI-RAN

Industry analysts project substantial growth for the AI-RAN market. Precedence Research estimates the global AI-RAN market at approximately $2.96 billion in 2025, growing to approximately $37.19 billion by 2035, a compound annual growth rate of approximately 28.8%. Dell'Oro Group projects AI-RAN revenue will reach $35 billion by 2030, driven by AI-enabled network intelligence across existing and next-generation infrastructure.

Strategic Rationale

AI-RAN architectures place demanding requirements on the radio front end, where signal integrity, noise performance, and power efficiency determine how effectively AI algorithms can extract capacity and coverage gains from the network. AmpliTech's core competencies (ultra-low-noise amplifiers, proprietary MMIC designs, and 5G Open RAN radio systems) address these requirements directly. Membership in the AI-RAN Alliance complements AmpliTech's existing engagement with the Open RAN ecosystem, including its participation in the O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Spring 2026 as the only 64T64R Massive MIMO radio among 31 participating companies, and its role as the hardware platform in the world's first open-source Massive MIMO AI-RAN demonstration conducted in collaboration with prominent members of the AI industry and Northeastern University.

Executive Commentary

"The AI-RAN Alliance brings together the companies defining how artificial intelligence gets built into wireless networks, from the silicon to the software to the radio,” said Fawad Maqbool, Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of AmpliTech Group. “That's exactly the conversation AmpliTech needs to be part of. Our hardware sits at the layer where AI-RAN either works, or it doesn't. We're glad to have a seat at the table."

"The AI-RAN Alliance is bringing together innovators from across the wireless and AI value chain to shape the future of intelligent networks," said Alex Jinsung Choi, Chair of the AI-RAN Alliance. "AmpliTech's expertise in RF technologies, Open RAN infrastructure, and advanced communications systems complements the Alliance's mission to drive AI-native network innovation. We are excited to welcome AmpliTech and look forward to collaborating on the next generation of AI-powered wireless systems."

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGR, AMPGZ) is a designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave signal processing components and next-generation 5G infrastructure systems. The company's product portfolio spans low noise amplifiers, cryogenic amplifiers, Massive MIMO O-RAN radio systems, and 5G Network-in-a-Box solutions, serving customers across defense, satellite communications, quantum computing, and telecommunications. AmpliTech is the only American company to have designed and commercialized an O-RAN CAT B 64T64R Massive MIMO radio unit. All products are designed and engineered in the United States. For more information, visit www.amplitechgroup.com

About the AI-RAN Alliance

The AI-RAN Alliance was launched on February 26, 2024, at GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as a collaborative initiative to unite the AI and wireless industries. Founding members include Amazon Web Services, Arm, DeepSig, Ericsson, Microsoft, Nokia, Northeastern University, Samsung Electronics, and T-Mobile USA.

The Alliance's mission is to enhance mobile network efficiency, reduce power consumption, retrofit existing infrastructure, and unlock new economic opportunities for telecommunications companies through AI, facilitated by 5G and future 6G networks. Its work is organized around three areas: AI for RAN, AI and RAN, and AI on RAN. The Alliance has grown from eleven founding members in 2024 to more than 130 member organizations spanning more than 17 countries as of Mobile World Congress 2026. For additional information regarding the AI-RAN alliance please visit https://ai-ran.org/

Safe Harbor Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that the words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com